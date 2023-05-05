John White-Singleton is nearly twice the age he was when he first enrolled in college. After 17 years, three community colleges, two universities and five years in the military to boot, the day has finally arrived for him to turn the tassel. But that doesn’t mean he is hanging up his hat.
The 35-year-old husband and father of two, who initially returned to school simply to receive “my piece of paper,” has realized his passion instead. Although he had every intention of crossing college off his list when he earned his undergraduate diploma, he is preparing to cross over into East Carolina University’s College of Health and Human Performance to pursue post-graduate degrees.
White-Singleton is among more than 4,500 students graduating today at ECU’s 114th spring commencement ceremony in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The U.S. Army veteran, the first in his family to finish college, has earned a bachelor of science degree in university studies with a thematic core in wellness and sport leadership and a minor in sports studies. He has been accepted into ECU’s bioenergetics and exercise doctorate program, which he will enter after beginning his master’s studies in sports psychology this fall. All that is from a guy who never really considered himself to be college material.
“I never really thought about college,” White-Singleton said in an interview. “I’m not saying I was against college. I didn’t think people like me went to college.”
Growing up in Cattaraugus, New York, White-Singleton never recalls seeing anyone drive a new car. In the 1.1-square-mile village where he was one of about 1,000 residents, the sweetest thing going is a lollipop stick manufacturer.
After graduating from high school in 2006, White-Singleton gave college a try, enrolling at State University of New York-Alfred for a semester and a half before leaving to take a job as a car salesman.
“I had no business being there,” he recalled of his introduction to college. “At 18 years old, I did not know what I wanted to do with my life. Some kids growing up are like ‘I want to be a fireman. I want to be a cop.’ I never had that.”
Later he enrolled at Jamestown Community College, completing one semester before going to work at Macy’s department store. Although he had never given much thought to joining the military, the condition of his 1998 Ford Escort was moving him in that direction.
“I had a car that was breaking down. I had a job that was not going to give me a career,” White-Singleton recalled. “I didn’t have any prospects. I didn’t have a college degree. I didn’t have a learned trade.”
Enlisting in the Army looked like a way to change all that. After completing basic training in the fall of 2009, he began work toward becoming an explosive ordinance disposal specialist. However, due to medical concerns, he was reassigned to EMT and medic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. But when his unit deployed, he was forced to remain behind to undergo spinal surgery. Despite spending the next 18 months working toward rehabilitation, he was medically retired in 2014.
With his military career ended at age 26, White-Singleton went back to selling cars, meeting his future wife at the dealership where they both worked. The job didn’t last, but the relationship did. John and Kelly married and moved to Pinehurst, where they not only spent five of their earliest years of marriage but also welcomed a daughter and son (now ages 10 and 8) whom they adopted through foster care.
While John settled into his new role as a stay-at-home dad, Kelly began to consider some unfinished business. Thirteen years earlier, she had left ECU just one semester shy of finishing her bachelor’s degree, and she was thinking of enrolling online to see it through. John hoped he could transfer the education benefits of his GI Bill to his wife, but when he learned that was not possible, Kelly had a different idea for putting them to use.
“Kelly goes, ‘Guess what? You’re going to school now,’” John recalled, laughing.
So in early 2020, Kelly became a distance education student at ECU, and John enrolled at Sandhills Community College.
“When I went back is when I started pushing him to go back,” Kelly said. “It was watching my husband at not even 30 years old feeling like he had accomplished what he was going to accomplish, and I knew that wasn’t the case.
“It took me 13 years to go back to school,” she said. “It was not an easy road but it was something that gave me more meaning knowing that I could accomplish something, and I wanted him to feel like that.”
Kelly completed her bachelor of science degree in interpersonal communications in May 2021, 15 years after she started. But she wasn’t done. The family moved to Greenville so she could obtain a master’s degree in sustainable tourism.
John enrolled at Pitt Community College, where he completed his associate’s degree. But his wife’s accomplishments (Kelly is currently pursuing a doctorate) made him wonder what else might be possible.
“Her going back to school motivated me to try,” John said. “Kelly’s an important part of the story because without Kelly taking those steps, I don’t think I would have ever taken those steps.
“I decided that if she can do it I can do it, and I could be more than what I was doing.”
Despite having numerous credits to transfer, John was unsure about a major. He considered a variety of degree programs, including construction management, but none seemed to be the right fit.
“If I’m going to have to sit through a class, I want it to be interesting or else it will be the longest four years of my life,” he said. “The university studies program really was instrumental in me pursuing college without getting tired of something halfway through.”
Since 2014, more than 2,000 ECU graduates have earned a bachelor of science in university studies. The program allows students to use transfer credits or other accumulated credits from their previous majors and to have more flexibility in their individual course of study.
“University studies was kind of designed for students who have had a nontraditional academic journey,” Academic Adviser Beth Simpson said. “Some of our students are similar to John in that they’re adult learners, might have transfer credits, might have started school as a traditional-age student but something happened in their lives and then they have to take a break from school.
“They’re coming back and maybe they’ve got family and a job but they do still want to finish that degree,” she said. “We have this philosophy in the program that just because your credits don’t fit into a specific traditional degree program doesn’t mean that you didn’t still earn those credits and those credits don’t still have value.”
John’s previous credits made it possible for him to complete his bachelor’s degree a year and a half after he began at ECU. But in that time, he also found his niche in sports analytics and sports psychology.
“Some students need that piece of paper for career advancement,” Simpson said. “Students who come back and find their passion quite like john did are a little bit more rare. He didn’t know what he wanted to focus on until he got here.”
Since beginning coursework in his minor in sports science, John has worked in a laboratory environment and has assisted in research studies.
“I was excited about it,” he said. “I would sit and talk about it forever, what I was finding. I just loved it.
“I wasn’t planning on continuing on,” he said. “I wasn’t planning on having any kind of career because I had my disability from the military. I really thought my life was boxed in. Bachelor’s (degree) May 5, 2023, was going to be the end of my (college) career. When I came back that was the goal, just get my piece of paper, first person in my family. Then when I came here my first semester, I just really found something.”