John White-Singleton is nearly twice the age he was when he first enrolled in college. After 17 years, three community colleges, two universities and five years in the military to boot, the day has finally arrived for him to turn the tassel. But that doesn’t mean he is hanging up his hat.

ECU Graduate

John White-Singleton is the first in his family to graduate from college. “ ... When I came here my first semester, I just really found something,” he said of ECU.

The 35-year-old husband and father of two, who initially returned to school simply to receive “my piece of paper,” has realized his passion instead. Although he had every intention of crossing college off his list when he earned his undergraduate diploma, he is preparing to cross over into East Carolina University’s College of Health and Human Performance to pursue post-graduate degrees.


