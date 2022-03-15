Greenville’s PirateFest will return after a two-year absence in April with a pair of Grammy nominated performers offering free concerts April 8-9 at the Town Common, organizers announced on Monday.
Billed as the city’s signature event, the outdoor festival is returning for its 15th year after the pandemic canceled events in 2020 and 2021. Food, vendors and fun activities will spread across eight blocks starting on Friday, April 8 and continue through Saturday, April 9.
Friday’s headliner is DJ Tay James, who earned Grammy nods for his work on Justin Beiber’s 2021 Justice LP. James’ on-stage performances have earned headlining slots nationally and in addition to appearances on the VMA’s, Saturday Night Live and NPR’s Tiny Desk.
Saturday’s headliner is Eric Paslay, a platinum-selling country songwriter, artist and performer who’s celebrated five No. 1 hits, including “Friday Night,” the smash lead single from his critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, “Friday Night.”
The Temple, Texas native has earned numerous songwriter award nominations including Grammy’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice and the CMA Song of The Year for “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.”
Both acts will take the stage at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater on the Town Common, 105 E. First St.
Throughout the two day event, city streets will be filled with fine arts for sale, live music stages, BMX shows, a beer and wine garden, sword fighting, a pirate encampment, a variety of food vendors and more.
The festival is organized annually by Uptown Greenville, Emerge Gallery & Art Center/Pitt County Arts Council and the City of Greenville. It is presented this year by Sup Dogs and Suddenlink.
The April 2020 festival was canceled shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began and cases remained high in April 2021. Spread of the virus currently is at its lowest level North Carolina has seen the last two years.