Two signature Greenville events are making a comeback Friday and Saturday in what organizers hope is a return to pre-pandemic turnouts and form.
This year’s PirateFest and Pigskin Pig-Out mark the first time the events have been held in two years, with the April 2020 events summarily shut down by rising COVID-19 numbers and the 2021 sessions erased as cases remained high in the area.
Holly Garriott, executive director of the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge, which helped organize the event, said that in a way, the weekend marks the state having its lowest number of infections since 2020.
“With this being Greenville’s signature festival I think it will truly be a celebration,” Garriott said. “People are ready to come out and just be with other community members.
“With it being an outdoor festival people have the ability to be at their own comfort level with where to stand, or if they want to wear a mask that’s great,” she said. “With it being outdoors, we feel really safe and the footprint and programs will look like pre-COVID.”
The festival began in 2007 and is now a joint undertaking of Uptown Greenville, the city and Emerge. Garriott called it an ideal marriage of those three entities.
“It is the culmination of really good food, really good music and an amazing array of artists,” Garriott said. “Basically there’s food and art vendors all down Evans Street. Four or five blocks of different kinds of vendors.”
In total, there will be 23 art vendors, 26 food vendors, 18 nonprofit vendors and four activity vendors — with two catering specifically to the pirate theme.
It is hoped the return of PirateFest will generate much-needed revenue and public recognition for many of the 26 food vendors.
“This is our primary fundraiser for our church. We are able to underwrite about 25 percent of our yearly expenses for the revenues we get from PirateFest,” said Emmanuel Zervos, council president of Holy Cross Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Mission Church.
The closure of PirateFest in 2020 and 2021 reduced the church’s funding, but its expenses also were cut because COVID-19 forced the cancellation of its programming. The church got by, but it had to transfer money from its building fund.
More than the revenue, Zervos said he and other church members are looking forward to community aspect of the festival.
“It is an opportunity to do some outreach in the community,” Zevos said. “Many people don’t know there is an orthodox church in Greenville and we have many parishioners who have joined the church because they were exposed at PirateFest.”
He said PirateFest is special among the region’s festivals because it allows East Carolina University students to really engage with the local community.
It also brings the church community together.
“It really engages the various members of our church,” he said. “We are kind of a pan orthodox church so we have Greeks, Ukrainians, eastern Europoeans and each of them bring their special flavor to the festivals.”
That includes perogies from Ukraine, gyros and baklava from Greece and Zevos’ speciality: saganaki or “flaming cheese.”
“It’s a thick slice of cheese, breaded and pan fried in olive oil, ignited with brandy and then doused with lemon juice and served on pita bread with tzatziki sauce,” he said. “People love it. It’s a big draw because when you light it on fire it’s very exciting because it is a big flame.” He wears a fireman’s hat with its visor pulled down for dramatic effect.
Bunny Pounds, who co-owns Kona Ice with her husband Jim, said they are excited that this weekend’s PirateFest will launch their business’ return to the festival circuit.
“PirateFest has been one of the most exciting events we attend every year. The activities it has, it draws a good crowd,” Pounds said.
The Pounds’ territory extends from Roanoke Rapids to the Outer Banks and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and her husband had to make tough decisions about which events they staffed, even with nine trucks in their fleet. In the years prior to the pandemic, the couple would have a truck at PirateFest and the Purple and Gold Pigskin Pig-Out, despite the events occurring the same weekend. This year, the couple had booked other events by the time and could not make it to the Pig-Out.
“The Pirate theme, the music, the bands they have brought in over the years. The mermaids and the pirate activities, that is what we see our customers coming for,” she said.
“I would say maybe 30 percent of business was lost because the festivals didn’t occur,” Pounds said. “We were lucky that we were able to pivot and make some significant changes that allowed us to operate during COVID.”
However festivals, with their large turnouts, allow Kona Ice to fully maximize their speed of service, which can reach 300 people an hour, she said.
And despite the National Weather Service forecasting highs in the low 60s on Saturday, as long as it’s sunny, Pounds said there will be business.
First-time food vendors are also scheduled for the festival.
The Jerk Truck, which serves jerked chicken and Jamaican-style street foods, launched 2½ years ago, just before the pandemic, owner Lenny Gordon said.
He knew once PirateFest was revived he would apply to be a vendor because he enjoyed attending it in the early 2010s.
Gordon said PirateFest has a good mix of craft and food vendors and the pirates of PirateFest are entertaining.
“I don’t see why anybody wouldn’t want to visit it,” he said.
The event coincides with the Pig-Out, a matter of timing that was once traditional. Garriott said when PirateFest began it was intentionally scheduled to be the same day as the ECU festivities.
People are excited to see the Pigskin Pig-Out and its associated events return, said Macy Gladson, director of special events and premium seating experiences with the Pirate Club at ECU Athletics. She also coordinates the pig-out events.
Friday’s Pirate Golf Classic is sold out, with 100 golfers divided among 25 teams. It’s was so popular, organizers are thinking about expanding it, she said.
“Through the last couple of years we’ve had many changes due to the virus. We’re excited to get people back on campus and we’re trying to make it an inclusive event where anyone can come and there is going to be something there for them to enjoy,” she said.
One classic event is the Parade of Pigs that begins at 7 p.m. Friday in the north side of Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Just under 30 cooking teams are competing this year and Coach Mike Houston and Athletics Director Jon Gilbert will pass out the pigs.
A slight change in the event involves the showmanship competition, where the competitors are judged on their setup. Gladson said ECU athletes will serve as this year’s judges.
The Burt Family Family Premium Lot is the location of most of Saturday’s events, which will include a car show, carnival, vendors, the barbecue sale and the Pirate Meet and Greet.
“I think it is just a fun day. Having the different things; getting to see the team, getting a poster signed and there’s always someone cool in the dunking booth,” Gladson said.
Garriott said that the goal for this year is to match or exceed 2019’s count of 30,000 coming to Greenville for the festival over its two days.
“Our goal is 30,000 people coming downtown, eating at the festival with food vendors and also enjoying the businesses and restaurants downtown before and after,” Garriott said. “This year is our most diverse food opportunities with our vendors. There is something for everyone. We really work hard when we coordinate the food vendors to be really selective but to give a wide variety of food.”
Sierra Jones, director of communication and marketing for Visit Greenville NC, said that number has crept closer to 35 or even 40,000 in a strong year. The event’s draw is due in part to its pirate theme.
“Working at the information tent the last six, seven years we have spoken to people who have come into Greenville specifically for Pirate Fest from all over the country,” Jones said. “Especially people who are very into pirate culture will travel for that type of event. We know there are people who come into Greenville and Pitt County to stay overnight, we just can’t track that yet.
“People get exposed to Greenville and see what it’s about through that pirate culture, both the football team and draws like Queen Anne’s Revenge, the work ECU does with that pirate history. They drink at our craft breweries and eat at our restaurants.”
PirateFest events will set sail at 5 p.m. Friday at the Town Common Amphitheater with a performance by Trainwreck. Headlining the night is DJ Tay James who, since 2009, has collaborated with pop artist Justin Bieber. Saturday’s events begin at 11 and run until 8 p.m. with platinum-record selling country artist Eric Paslay taking the stage at 6:45 p.m.
A second stage on Saturday at Fourth and Evans streets will feature bands all day, including regional favorite Psylo Joe wrapping up the festivities at 6:30 p.m. The concept of a second stage began in 2019.
“We wanted to give the community two different types of music,” Garriott said. “If country’s not your thing you can go down to Fourth and Evans.”
In addition to food, music and vendors are BMX Shows from noon-4 p.m. on Third Street at Evans and, of course, pirates — sword fighting, demonstrating black powder, parading and generally swashbuckling.
Pirate Fest 2022 is sponsored by Sup Dogs and SuddenLink.