PirateFest Public Safety

With 30,000 anticipated to get their Aargh on Friday and Saturday, those traveling downtown should be wary of delays and foot traffic. First Street down Evans to Fifth Street between Washington and Cotanche is the primary area where vehicle traffic will be affected. The surrounding area also can expect delays.

Capt. Chris Sutton, public information officer for ECU police, said he does not anticipate any lengthy delays or closures as a result of the Pigskin Pig-Out.

More parking is available than in years past, according to Garriott. ECU's standard downtown lots are available, as are the standard uptown lots except the lot at Fourth and Evans, across from Coastal Fog, where Saturday's second stage is located.

Five Points Plaza will not pay host to a carnival this year, which opens up its spaces for parking as well.

Security at PirateFest will be provided by the Greenville Police Department and private security officers. Police will have barricades up and will be on-site throughout the event.

The following items are prohibited at PirateFest according to the event's website: