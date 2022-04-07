PirateFest will feature a variety of music and entertainment at several locations downtown on Friday and Saturday, and ECU Pigskin Pigout will have plenty to offer for Pirate Fans at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Following is the schedule for both events
FRIDAY
Town Common Amphitheater
- 5-6:30 p.m.: TrainWreck
- 7-9 p.m.: DJ Tay James
SATURDAY
Town Common Amphitheater
- 11 a.m.: Opening Ceremony
- 11 a.m.: Parade of Pirates March from Town Common to Fourth and Evans Street
- 5-6:15 p.m.: Jake Sutton
- 6:45-8 p.m.: Eric Paslay
Pirate Encampment (Town Common)
- 11:30 a.m.: Motley Tones at Fourth and Evans Stage
- Noon: Black powder demonstration
- 12:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show
- 1 p.m.: Living History
- 1:30 p.m.: Black powder demonstration
- 2:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show
- 2:30 p.m.: Living History
- 3 p.m.: Black powder demonstration
- 4 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show
First Street
- 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Mermaids
Third Street near Courthouse
- BMX Stunt Shows at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Fourth and Evans Stage
- 11-11:30 a.m.: Pirate Parade, Motley Tones
- 11:35-11:45 a.m.: Greenville Civic Ballet
- 11:50-noon: We Got Swag
- 12:05-12:35 p.m.: Nic Stembridge
- 12:45-1:15 p.m.: Noah Cobb
- 1:25-2:05 p.m.: Maddy Eakes
- 2:10-3:15 p.m.: Low Tide String Band
- 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Six Pack Band
- 4:45-5:50 p.m. Honey Jacks
- 6:30-8 p.m.: Psylo Joe
PIGSKIN PIG-OUT
The Pigskin Pig-Out is two days of events and sports matchups surrounding the annual Purple and Gold Spring Game that begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Below is a listing of events:
FRIDAY
- 9 a.m.: Pirate Golf Classic, Brook Valley Country Club
- Noon: Pig Cooking Venue Opens for setup
- 5 p.m.: ECU Softball vs. Houston, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium
- 6 p.m.: Cooks Meeting, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side
- 6:30 p.m.: Showmanship Judging, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side
- 6:30 p.m.: ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State, Clark-LeClair Stadium
- 7 p.m.: Parade of Pigs, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side
- 9 p.m. Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium closed to public
SATURDAY
- 7 a.m.: Pig Cook Judging
- 10 a.m.: Kids Zone & Skill Stations opens, Turf Practice Field
- 10 a.m.: Carnival opens, Burt Family Premium Lot
- 10 a.m.: Vendor Palooza opens, Burt Family Premium Lot
- 10 a.m.: BBQ Awards Ceremony, Taft Family Plaza
- 10:15 a.m.: Football Team Meet & Greet, Burt Family Premium Lot. Ends at 11 a.m.
- 10:30 a.m.: BBQ Plates for Sale, Taft Family Plaza
- 11:15 a.m.: PeeDee’s Birthday Party, Taft Family Plaza
- 11:30 a.m.: Live Music, Taft Family Plaza
- 12:30 p.m.: ECU Football Purple/Gold Spring Game, Bagwell Field
- 2:15 p.m.: Live Music, Taft Family Plaza
- 3 p.m.: ECU Softball vs. Houston, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium
- 4 p.m.: ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State, Clark-LeClair Stadium