pigout19.jpg

Lian Angel hangs out with her pal PeeDee during East Carolina University’s 34th annual Pigskin Pig-Out, held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on April 22, 2017.

 file photos/the daily reflector

PirateFest will feature a variety of music and entertainment at several locations downtown on Friday and Saturday, and ECU Pigskin Pigout will have plenty to offer for Pirate Fans at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Following is the schedule for both events 

FRIDAY

Town Common Amphitheater

  • 5-6:30 p.m.: TrainWreck
  • 7-9 p.m.: DJ Tay James

SATURDAY

Town Common Amphitheater

  • 11 a.m.: Opening Ceremony
  • 11 a.m.: Parade of Pirates March from Town Common to Fourth and Evans Street
  • 5-6:15 p.m.: Jake Sutton
  • 6:45-8 p.m.: Eric Paslay

Pirate Encampment (Town Common)

  • 11:30 a.m.: Motley Tones at Fourth and Evans Stage
  • Noon: Black powder demonstration
  • 12:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show
  • 1 p.m.: Living History
  • 1:30 p.m.: Black powder demonstration
  • 2:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show
  • 2:30 p.m.: Living History
  • 3 p.m.: Black powder demonstration
  • 4 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show

First Street

  • 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Mermaids


Third Street near Courthouse

  • BMX Stunt Shows at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Fourth and Evans Stage

  • 11-11:30 a.m.: Pirate Parade, Motley Tones
  • 11:35-11:45 a.m.: Greenville Civic Ballet
  • 11:50-noon: We Got Swag
  • 12:05-12:35 p.m.: Nic Stembridge
  • 12:45-1:15 p.m.: Noah Cobb
  • 1:25-2:05 p.m.: Maddy Eakes
  • 2:10-3:15 p.m.: Low Tide String Band
  • 3:30-4:30 p.m.: Six Pack Band
  • 4:45-5:50 p.m. Honey Jacks
  • 6:30-8 p.m.: Psylo Joe

PIGSKIN PIG-OUT

The Pigskin Pig-Out is two days of events and sports matchups surrounding the annual Purple and Gold Spring Game that begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Below is a listing of events:

FRIDAY

  • 9 a.m.: Pirate Golf Classic, Brook Valley Country Club
  • Noon: Pig Cooking Venue Opens for setup
  • 5 p.m.: ECU Softball vs. Houston, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium
  • 6 p.m.: Cooks Meeting, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side
  • 6:30 p.m.: Showmanship Judging, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side
  • 6:30 p.m.: ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State, Clark-LeClair Stadium
  • 7 p.m.: Parade of Pigs, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side
  • 9 p.m. Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium closed to public

SATURDAY

  • 7 a.m.: Pig Cook Judging
  • 10 a.m.: Kids Zone & Skill Stations opens, Turf Practice Field
  • 10 a.m.: Carnival opens, Burt Family Premium Lot
  • 10 a.m.: Vendor Palooza opens, Burt Family Premium Lot
  • 10 a.m.: BBQ Awards Ceremony, Taft Family Plaza
  • 10:15 a.m.: Football Team Meet & Greet, Burt Family Premium Lot. Ends at 11 a.m.
  • 10:30 a.m.: BBQ Plates for Sale, Taft Family Plaza
  • 11:15 a.m.: PeeDee’s Birthday Party, Taft Family Plaza
  • 11:30 a.m.: Live Music, Taft Family Plaza
  • 12:30 p.m.: ECU Football Purple/Gold Spring Game, Bagwell Field
  • 2:15 p.m.: Live Music, Taft Family Plaza
  • 3 p.m.: ECU Softball vs. Houston, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium
  • 4 p.m.: ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State, Clark-LeClair Stadium

Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.