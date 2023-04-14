...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North
Carolina...
Tar River At Greenville affecting Pitt County.
For the Tar River...including Greenville...Minor flooding is
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon by 3 PM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Tar River At Greenville.
* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent
to the river can be expected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 11/21/2018.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Members of the Beaufort Pirate Invasion prepare for a black powder weapons demonstration during PirateFest events on the Town Common in 2022.
Parking is free but drivers should expect delays in downtown Greenville on Saturday as a new-look PirateFest shuts down First Street beginning at 6 a.m. and extending into the late evening.
The 16th iteration of PirateFest will consolidate vendors, shows and events along First Street and at the Town Common.
That means the road will be blocked off from Washington Street to Reade Circle, according to Kyle Parker, director of events for Uptown Greenville.
Parker said the streets are expected to be reopened by 11 p.m. Saturday.
Parker said that Second Street at Cotanche, Evans and Washington streets will also be blocked off. That will eliminate some street parking, but the lots at the Willis Building and across the downtown area will be open along with other street spots.
Since the Uptown paid parking plan instituted by Greenville City Council is only in effect weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., visitors can park for free, Parker said.
A spokesman for the Greenville Police Department said festival-goers can expect to see an enhanced law enforcement presence in and around the festival. He also said that PirateFest is enlisting its own private security entity for added safety.
In previous years PirateFest was a two-day affair that sprawled across the downtown area, but feedback from vendors and visitors led to the switch to Saturday only and condensing of events to First Street.
The event is expected to draw a crowd from across the Tidewater states, including parts of the D.C. Metropolitan area and beyond, Parker said. That’s largely due to the headlining music act, award winning Nashville group Maddie and Tae.
Music will commence at the amphitheater on the Town Common at 5:30 p.m. with a performance by Greenville’s own Cooper Greer followed by the 7 p.m. free show by Maddie and Tae.
Throughout the day the event will feature Pirate reenactment groups including Beaufort Pirate Invasion, lee by Blackbeard re-enactor Carl Cannon, who has been part of nine PirateFests to date.
He said that it is special to celebrate the history of piracy in Greenville and what was colonial eastern North Carolina.
“The Tar River that runs right in front of the park there connects to the Pamlico River, which connects to the Pamlico Sound, which Bath is right along the way where Blackbeard lived,” Cannon said. “No one can say that Blackbeard didn’t come to Greenville.”
Cannon’s own ancestors settled in the Pitt County area, and his family has been in eastern North Carolina since the 1890s, he said.
“The Tar River in Greenville is a very important part of our colonial history,” Cannon said. “We’re celebrating not just piracy, because piracy is bad, but we’re good pirates celebrating the history of our culture — which includes pirates.”
On Friday night Cannon and his crew of pirates will be getting into character by camping out ahead of the festival. It helps, though Cannon said it’s not necessarily an essential step for him.
“It’s pretty easy for me to get into character,” Cannon said. “I’ve got crazy hair, a big beard. People always called me Pirate.”
The festival also will see the return of mermaids on First Street and 75 food, art and nonprofit vendors. The vendor count is on par with past festivals, Parker said.
The National Weather Service in Newport’s forecast on Wednesday said that rain is expected to clear out of the region Friday night and that Saturday should be partly sunny with high temperatures approaching 80 degrees.