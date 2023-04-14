Parking is free but drivers should expect delays in downtown Greenville on Saturday as a new-look PirateFest shuts down First Street beginning at 6 a.m. and extending into the late evening.

The 16th iteration of PirateFest will consolidate vendors, shows and events along First Street and at the Town Common.

PirateFest map 2023

A map of events for the 16th PirateFest in downtown Greenville.


