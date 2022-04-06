PirateFest schedule of events Apr 6, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PirateFestFridayTown Common Amphitheater5-6:30 p.m.: TrainWreck7-9 p.m.: DJ Tay JamesSaturdayTown Common Amphitheater11 a.m.: Opening Ceremony11 a.m.: Parade of Pirates March from Town Common to Fourth and Evans Street5-6:15 p.m.: Jake Sutton6:45-8 p.m.: Eric PaslayPirate Encampment (Town Common)11:30 a.m.: Motley Tones at 4th and Evans StageNoon: Black powder demonstration12:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show1 p.m.: Living History1:30 p.m.: Black powder demonstration2:30 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate Show2:30 p.m.: Living History3 p.m.: Black powder demonstration4 p.m.: Shadow Players Pirate ShowFirst Street11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: MermaidsThird Street near CourthouseBMX Stunt Shows at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.Fourth and Evans Stage11-11:30 a.m.: Pirate Parade, Motley Tones11:35-11:45 a.m.: Greenville Civic Ballet11:50-noon: We Got Swag12:05-12:35 p.m.: Nic Stembridge12:45-1:15 p.m.: Noah Cobb1:25-2:05 p.m.: Maddy Eakes2:10-3:15 p.m.: Low Tide String Band3:30-4:30 p.m.: Six Pack Band4:45-5:50 p.m. Honey Jacks6:30-8 p.m.: Psylo JoePirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out The Pigskin Pig-Out is two days of events and sports matchups surrounding the annual Purple and Gold Spring Game that begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Below is a listing of events:Friday9 a.m.: Pirate Golf Classic, Brook Valley Country ClubNoon: Pig Cooking Venue Opens for setup5 p.m.: ECU Softball vs. Houston, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium6 p.m.: Cooks Meeting, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side6:30 p.m.: Showmanship Judging, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side6:30 p.m.: ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State, Clark-LeClair Stadium7 p.m.: Parade of Pigs, Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium North Side9 p.m. Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium closed to publicSaturday 7 a.m.: Pig Cook Judging10 a.m.: Kids Zone & Skill Stations opens, Turf Practice Field10 a.m.: Carnival opens, Burt Family Premium Lot10 a.m.: Vendor Palooza opens, Burt Family Premium Lot10 a.m.: BBQ Awards Ceremony, Taft Family Plaza10:15 a.m. Football Team Meet & Greet, Burt Family Premium Lot. Ends at 11 a.m.10:30 a.m.: BBQ Plates for Sale, Taft Family Plaza11:15 a.m.: PeeDee's Birthday Party, Taft Family Plaza11:30 a.m.: Live Music, Taft Family Plaza12:30 p.m.: ECU Football Purple/Gold Spring Game, Bagwell Field2:15 p.m.: Live Music, Taft Family Plaza3 p.m.: ECU Softball vs. Houston, Max R. Joyner Family Stadium4 p.m.: ECU Baseball vs. Wichita State, Clark-LeClair Stadium Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - January 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Greenville Life in the East Her Magazine January 2022 Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Farmville Magazine Tweets by reflectornews