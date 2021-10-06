East Carolina University students took time Wednesday to help clean up their campus and city.
ECU’s litter cleanup crew hit areas of Greenville’s uptown, the Town Common, South Tar Greenway, the Grid neighborhoods and the Town Creek Culvert.
The pick-up project was put forth by a partnership between ECU’s Sustainability Program, ECU Recycling Services and the ECU Student Athlete Advisory Committee.
Chad Carwein, sustainability Manager for ECU, said that the project is an expansion of the program’s monthly culvert clean up.
“We are cleaning it up on a monthly basis to prevent that trash from going into the (Tar) River,” Carwein said of the culvert. “What we find with a lot of areas around downtown is that a lot of that litter ends up finding its way into the river anyway. We are really trying to keep the river clean and beautify the uptown area.”
Roughly 40 students, including athletes, showed up to help with the project.
“We want to make sure the community is clean,” said Heaven Blocker, a senior and member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. “It is about making sure everyone is on the same page with helping out and on board working together to make ECU a better place for everyone to live.
“This is actually my first time doing something like this,” Blocker said, adding that she hoped not to get too dirty.
Athletes on hand included students from ECU’s baseball, golf and softball teams. Golfers, who took on the task of cleaning uptown, quickly began competing to see who could pick up the most trash. Senior Connor Jones said that it was a new volunteer experience for the team.
“We usually do a thing where we have underprivileged kids come and we will teach them about golf out on our home course,” Jones said. “We have not done that since COVID.”
Student-athletes are required to do 10 hours of community service at ECU.
The cleanup also served to broaden some student perspectives on what Greenville has to offer. Members of the school softball team were wowed by the South Tar Greenway.
“I thought it ended at the bridge,” said sophomore Sydney Yoder.
Gianna Edwards and Addy Bullis, also sophomores, said that the chance to explore their new home while they cleaned it up was satisfying.
“It is really rewarding to be able to give back to the community because they support us all of the time,” Edwards said. “The little things that we can do on our off days, even taking an hour to make the community a little bit better, that pays off.”
Bullis, a transfer from University of Dayton in Ohio, was excited to check out the greenway.
“I have never been over here,” Bullis said. “This is new to me.”
“With COVID and everything we did not have opportunities to go and explore everything that Greenville has to offer,” Edwards said. “I had no idea this was here. … It is really nice.”
Carwein said he hopes the hard work of the students involved is not lost on Greenville and ECU’s community.
“Maybe people will see that there are repercussions to just throwing trash on the ground, including at parties before an after football games. If we can all do our part to prevent it from having to be picked up in the first place, that is the best outcome,” Carwein said.
“Residents can see that ECU students are not just here to party, have fun at football games and make a big mess,” Carwein added.
ECU’s Sustainability Program will continue efforts to protect the area’s ecosystem with tree plantings on Friday at 7 a.m. Another project is restoring trailways at Otter Creek Natural Area in Falkland on Friday afternoon.
Carwein said that planting trees can help pull pollutants out of the soil, thus protecting the river and other important natural areas.