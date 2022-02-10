East Carolina University has been awarded $10,000 after coming out on top in a competition addressing and raising awareness about hunger in the state.
According to a Wednesday news release, the Pirates took first place in the third annual Collegiate Hunger Challenge. ECU was one of 11 campuses competing to include Elizabeth City State University, UNC Greenboro and Davidson College.
The Collegiate Hunger Challenge was created by Food Lion Feeds and North Carolina Campus Compact, a network of 38 colleges and universities across the state committed to educating students about civic and social responsibility. Institutions earned points based on participation in activities centered on collecting and donating food for neighbors in need or on hunger awareness efforts.
Leading the campaign for ECU was Iyaira Williams, a sophomore public health major, who was selected by the school.
Williams said in the release that the $10,000 will be used to enhance the university’s existing efforts in fighting food insecurity.
“We’re fortunate enough to be on a campus that already had a Purple Pantry,” she said. “So we just want to promote those to students to make sure they understand the purpose, how they can use it and that it’s free.”
The release said there are Purple Pantry locations in the main campus and health sciences campus student centers, as well as a Purple Pantry Express in the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement and a Mini Purple Pantry outside the Old Cafeteria Complex.
The campus plans to add more locations and create a meal plan scholarship to support individual students in the future, in addition to continued awareness efforts.
“You can’t do well in class if you’re hungry,” Williams said.
The Purple Pantry provides other products as well.
“We have laundry detergent, dish soap, toothbrushes and feminine products; we have a lot of stuff,” Williams said.
The university’s faculty/staff mentor for the competition was Lauren Howard, interim associate director in the CLCE.