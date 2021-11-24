Pirate Nation is urging supporters to break with tradition this holiday season.
Instead settling in for an afternoon and evening of televised football after shopping Black Friday deals, ECU wants people to pull on their coats, gloves and knit caps (purple and gold is preferred but not required) and spend the afternoon watching the bowl-eligible Pirates take on No. 4 Cincinnati, the highest ranked team ever to play at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
"The biggest thing is, we need Pirate Nation. We need our student body,” Coach Mike Houston said. “I know it's Thanksgiving weekend, but you know what — we'll celebrate Thanksgiving on Saturday. Let's fill Dowdy-Ficklen on Friday afternoon."
As of Tuesday, about 35,000 fans were expected to fill the stadium, said Ryan Robinson, Pirate Club executive director. The number could increase as people continue purchasing tickets. Sales will continue online throughout the Thanksgiving holiday and at the box office on Friday.
“I think we’ll get a lot of calls on Friday morning,” Robinson said, “from people sitting around on Thanksgiving asking, ‘Do you want to go to the game?’”
East Carolina University Chancellor Philip Rogers said the excitement surrounding Friday’s game reminded him of his youth.
“It was ingrained in my mind at a young age growing up here in Greenville that there is only one place to be during home football game weekends — and that is Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium,” Rogers said. “That expectation may be more accurate than ever this Friday when we battle a top-five ranked opponent on national television. It is time for Pirate Nation to rise up and give no quarter in this regular season finale! Go Pirates!”
Talk about filling the stadium began in earnest after ECU’s 30-29 win against Memphis, which secured its bowl eligibility. Members of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce asked Athletics Director Jon Gilbert what his plans were for filling the stadium for the Cincinnati game, which is being broadcast at 3:30 p.m. on ABC, especially since most students will be home for Thanksgiving.
ECU typically has 6,500 to 10,000 students turn out for home games but the number drops to between 3,000 to 3,500 for a post-holiday game, said Greg Pierce, East Carolina University’s associate athletics director for external relations.
“Those students make such a difference in the loudness of the environment. We put them in the end zone for a reason. When they get loud, everybody hears it as opposed to the people who are across from them,” he said.
Houston talked about the importance of the student audience at a Monday news conference.
"The Boneyard has been a huge part of our home football games, especially this year. It's been as electric and impactful and rocking as it has been all year,” Houston said. “I understand it's Thanksgiving break, and the timing of this ball game on Friday afternoon, but as many students as we can get back here for that game at 3:30, we want you here."
A special deal offered ECU students a free guest ticket when they registered for their ticket.
Robinson said 5,000 student tickets and 1,000 student guest tickets had been reserved as of Tuesday. He expected the number to increase.
A limited special also was offered in which a person could purchase four tickets for the football game and four tickets for Saturday and Sunday men’s and women’s basketball games for $60.
Robinson said 3,000 people got tickets through the special.
Friday’s crowd is expected to include a group from U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune along with a Little League football group from Virginia and members of the Girls & Boys Club of the Coastal Plain. On Tuesday alone, between $5,000 and $6,000 in tickets were purchased by individuals who wanted them distributed to different groups, Robinson said.
“That’s what’s cool, people who have said, 'I already have tickets but I want to donate; I want to get them out to the proper groups,'” he said.
Pierce said Houston bought tickets which he handed out on Monday during his coach’s show at Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant.
Friday afternoon is expected to be near perfect game day weather, mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service.
“I think we are going to have a really good student crowd,” Robinson said. “For ECU athletics, the Pirate Club and football, this is a big day and the reason it is a big day is because of Coach Houston and the players. They’ve played so well, it makes this a big day. The credit goes to those young men and the coaching staff.”
Those who want to purchase tickets to Friday’s game should visit www.ecupirates.com.