Locks were shorn and scalps exposed in a show of service and support for children suffering from cancer as Pirates from across Pitt County showed up to prove no matter your battle, you are not fighting alone.
Pirates Vs. Cancer recruits students and staff shave their heads — or get a good cut — to raise money and show support for cancer patients who lose their hair during chemotherapy. It returned for the fifth time Friday and the first since 2019 to operate without restrictions; 2020’s event was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s saw limited capacity.
About 10,470 children in the U.S. under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022 according to the American Cancer Society. Advancements in treatment make it so 85 percent of children with cancer now survive five or more years. Cancer Society stats say that cancer is the second leading cause of death in children age 1 to 14 after accidents.
Organizers expected to raise $16,000 from supporters of the effort. According to Hayley Behm, a first-year student at Brody who helped coordinate the event, 18 people had already signed up to get their hair cut as of Thursday afternoon.
The whole of the money raised goes directly to supporting programs and services for pediatric patients at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant, according to Behm, whose familial ties to the disease drove her to help coordinate the fundraiser.
“My mom was diagnosed right before I came to medical school with multiple myeloma, which is a type of bone cancer,” Behm said during the event at the Health Sciences Student Center. “I saw her go through all her treatments. I saw her get her head shaved. I have a really close tie to cancer in my family and I know if I were a child having to go through that same thing it would be a lot scarier.
“I just wanted to be able to help out the children in our community as much as possible.”
Other medical students had a connection to cancer as well. Arden Vessie, who alongside fellow first-years Taylor Stamey and George Edwards sang “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked” to kick off the event, said that her mother is a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor.
“Sadly, lymphoma and then leukemia also took my uncle’s life,” Vessie said. “Those were adult cancers, but pediatric cancer is a whole different ballgame. I can’t imagine. We are just here to support and show everyone today that no one fights cancer alone.”
Future physicians said that service is intrinsic to their career path. Those who had their hair cut said it was a small price to pay to hopefully make a difference.
“I normally keep my hair short so I delayed getting my hair cut for a while because I wanted to do it up here on stage to show support,” said Kieran Ved, a third-year Brody student. “If there is even a little bit I can do to show support I was happy to do it.
“The whole profession of medicine is service. Everything you do, all the studying, networking and choosing of specializations is all for patients. That’s all service. You always have to keep that in mind when you’re studying to become a doctor. It’s not just scoring high, getting good grades. At the end of the day it’s all for serving patients.”
Sam Hudzik, a first-year pediatric resident, had at least a foot of hair trimmed to show her support.
“I actually just came off of my hematology-oncology block and thought it was a good time to do this,” Hudzik said. “I was ready.
“Recently having met and made relationships with some of these kids on the hematology-oncology floor it just means something different now that I have those relationships.”
A 5k run/walk for the same cause is scheduled to take place in October, Behm said.