Legislation approved with a veto override to change state handgun laws won’t remove background checks for buyers and bolsters safety education measures, supporters said, but others worry it will make buying guns easier and criticize its timing.

On March 29, the Republican majority of the state General Assembly overrode a veto by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper to pass Senate Bill 41 in a party-line vote. It removed a requirement that people seeking to buy a handgun obtain a permit from the local sheriff’s office.


