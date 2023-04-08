Legislation approved with a veto override to change state handgun laws won’t remove background checks for buyers and bolsters safety education measures, supporters said, but others worry it will make buying guns easier and criticize its timing.
On March 29, the Republican majority of the state General Assembly overrode a veto by Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper to pass Senate Bill 41 in a party-line vote. It removed a requirement that people seeking to buy a handgun obtain a permit from the local sheriff’s office.
The Daily Reflector made multiple requests to speak with Sheriff Paula Dance about the change since March 29, but Dance did not respond. State Rep. Tim Reeder, an Ayden Republican who represents Pitt County in House District 9, said the change was overdue.
“The pistol purchase permit is a relic of the Jim Crow Era, implemented in 1919, intended to give county sheriffs the arbitrary and subjective authority to decide who can and cannot purchase a pistol, designed to disenfranchise black citizens from their ability to purchase handguns,” Reeder said.
An emergency physician at ECU Health Medical Center, Reeder said he “sees the effects of violence every day,” and noted the support the bill received from the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association. He said the federal government already requires checks on the sales of handguns and long guns, so checks by the local sheriffs are unnecessary.
Chuck Fulk, owner of Doc’s Guns & Pawn at 506 S. Memorial Drive in Greenville, said he has seen more customers looking to buy a pistol since the law went into effect. He said that checks now take as little as “five minutes” or up to a week.
He said that the system he and other gun sellers use, the FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS), is the same system previously used by sheriff’s offices.
The sheriff’s office permits would let sellers like Fulk know a NICS check had been performed. Now, with the permits irrelevant, sellers are handling the process themselves.
“If someone had a permit we knew that check had already been done so we could sell them a gun with the permit,” Fulk said. “What a lot of people don’t understand now is there are people out there who have those permits that got them before the law changed. Now, when they walk in here with that permit to buy a gun, it’s null and void. They have to go through the check again to buy a gun.”
Fulk said that people who are not purchasing a handgun at that time have still sought him out to have a check performed.
Rep. Gloristine Brown, a Bethel Democrat representing Pitt County in House District 8, said that the new process implemented by the bill worries her. She sees a possibility of people “falling through the cracks” during a vendor’s background check process.
“I understand they are saying there will be a federal background check through the vendors, if I am not mistaken, but I feel there are some things going through the sheriff’s office they could pick up quicker than the federal check,” Brown said. “Going through the sheriff’s department, there could be a red flag.”
Opponents of the changes argue that law enforcement is aware of mental health issues, domestic violence reports and other concerns that might not show up on background checks.
North Carolinians Against Gun Violence said on their website that federal law only requires federally licensed firearm dealers to conduct checks, not gun shows, private online sellers and other private transfers.
Under the old law, licensed and unlicensed firearm sellers could only legally sell a handgun to someone with a valid permit, the organization said.
The organization also cited studies that showed that fewer guns trafficked from in-state sources are seized during criminal investigations in states with permit laws. Its website said that Missouri’s firearm homicide rate increased 47% and its firearm suicide rate increased 24% from 2007-16 after it repealed its permit law.
Brown said many constituents reached out to her with concern, some in relation to the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., that killed three 9-year-old students and three staff members two days before Republicans passed the law. Others were seeking reassurance Brown did not support the bill, she said.
First Presbyterian Church in Greenville placed six empty chairs in front of its sanctuary at the corner of Elm and 14th streets to remember those killed in Nashville. Last May, the church placed 18 child-sized classroom chairs between two adult chairs for the victims of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Karen Jackson, co-senior pastor, said the chairs are surrounded by pinwheels honoring the 64 children age 11 or younger killed so far in 2023 as of Wednesday. The message, she said, is that children are in danger and action is the remedy.
“This is continuing and continuing and continuing,” Jackson said. “We are encouraging people to think of solutions and take action.”
The church does not have a specific policy in mind, Jackson said. Members of the congregation have personal beliefs, she said, but their concern lies with preventing more bloodshed.
Jackson said, personally, she felt the timing of the bill was “problematic” but supports its Firearm Safe Storage Awareness Initiative, which directs three state departments to carry out a two-year education program on the safe storage of firearms.
The initiative also will distribute gun locks, devices that prevent unauthorized users from firing the weapon.
The legislation also details the development of a website and toolkit to increase awareness to the importance of safely storing guns “especially with respect to access by children and youth,” as well as methods for safe storage, contact information for obtaining free gun locks, information on N.C. laws pertaining to safe storage and links to resources.
“I think that’s absolutely vital,” Jackson said. “It’s a key piece of responsible gun ownership. This needs to be common, it needs to be easy. It needs to be, if not free, affordable. If you can afford a gun you can afford a gun lock.
“This is how you keep guns out of the hands of people who shouldn’t have them, including children, but also including people who might burgle your home or steal your things.”
The bill also loosened restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm on properties that house a church and a school, according to Jeffrey Welty, a professor of public law and government at the UNC School of Government.
A person with a concealed weapon permit can now carry a concealed handgun on multi-use spaces such as a private K-12 religious school so long as school is not in session at the location and the entity in charge of the property does not forbid it according to Welty.
Previously it was illegal to carry a concealed weapon on multi-use properties whether or not school was in session. Welty said that he has received questions about that restriction over the years, commonly from those who found it “unfair or unreasonable to prohibit them from bringing a gun to church on Sunday just because during the week there is a school on the premises,” he said.