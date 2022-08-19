Pitt and other area counties will receive a share of nearly $4.3 million in job creation grant funds awarded this week by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority, Gov. Roy Cooper announced.

The authority has awarded a total of 15 requests to local governments, a news release from Cooper's office said. They include commitments to create a total of 526 jobs, 324 of which were previously announced. The release said public investment in these projects will attract more than $200.9 million in private investment.

