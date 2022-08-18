Pitt County Animals Services is joining a nationwide effort to find good homes for dogs and cats in its facility on Saturday.
The “Clear the Shelter” Adoption Event offers pet adoptions at a reduced cost and no appointments are needed, said Miranda Guinn, animal shelter supervisor.
The event runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Pitt County Animal Shelter, 4550 County Home Road.
“We have participated in Clear the Shelter events in the past with great success,” Guinn said. “I am hopeful that we will have even greater success in 2022 and we can find homes for all animals in the shelter.”
There are approximately 24 dogs and 26 cats available, she said, but the number will fluctuate as animals are adopted and brought in.
Nationwide, adoption rates aren’t as high as they normally are, Guinn said. While Pitt County’s adoption rates are still great, she said, officials want to stay on top of the issue to ensure as many dogs and cats can find new homes.
The regular adoption fee of $125 for dogs has been reduced to $63, Guinn said, and the regular cat adoption rate of $85 has been reduced to $43.
The adoption fee includes spay/neuter surgery for unaltered animals.
While most of the cats and some of the dogs are already spayed/neutered, some aren’t, so their adopted families must wait until early next week before taking them home so they can undergo the surgery, Guinn said.
All animals also are vaccinated appropriate to their age before being adopted.
Guinn said people should give careful consideration when weighing pet adoption.
“It’s definitely a long-term commitment and should be thought about thoroughly,” she said. “The biggest thing when you adopt a pet is you shouldn’t have expectations. You should have everything and be prepared.
She recommends identifying a veterinarian for the pet and getting estimates on the cost of care. Guinn said shelter staff are happy to discuss details of care.
If a person rents, they also should find out from their landlords or property management companies if there are extra fees that must be paid to have a pet, limits on the number of pets they can have or animal weight limits, she said.