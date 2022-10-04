Pitt County logo
Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Pitt County commissioners unanimously approved changing an ordinance involving the operation of go-cart tracks near residentially zoned property.

The unanimous vote at Monday’s board meeting came after the board voted 6-3 against a motion by Commissioner Tom Coulson to make changes beyond what was originally requested by a local business.


