Sheriff Paula Dance during a news conference at the Pitt County Sheriff's Office in 2019.

Officials will break ground for a new administrative building for the Pitt County Sheriff's Office on Jan. 23 now that the Board of Commissioners has approved the $15.6 million construction contract.

The new structure will be built at 100 New Hope Road, near Greene Street, and blueprints discussed at Monday's board meeting show it will hold offices as well as facilities for interviews, exercise and other functions. With fees and other costs, the project's overall budget is $16,928,508. The construction contract accounts for $15,645,000 of that number.


