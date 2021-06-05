Pitt County commissioners will discuss returning to in-person meetings and rescinding their face covering policy at its Monday virtual meeting.
The 6 p.m. session is the first of three virtual meetings the board of commissioners is holding. The board is holding a public hearing on the county’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Commissioners are scheduled to reconvene at 6 p.m. Thursday to consider adoption of the budget.
The board has to hold the Thursday meeting to adopt the budget because state law governing virtual meetings requires giving the public an additional 24 hours to submit comments on the item discussed.
Monday’s agenda
The county’s management team is recommending the Board of Commissioners rescind the county’s policy requiring staff and visitors to the building to wear masks.
According to the board’s agenda materials, staff believes the policy is no longer needed since Gov. Roy Cooper eased restrictions and does not require masks in most settings.
The management team also recommended returning to in-person meetings immediately but said social distancing should be required “as feasible.”
Staff is recommending the commissioners hold their sessions at the Pitt County Agricultural Center auditorium beginning in July and revisit the issue in the fall.
The management team conducted a survey of employees to see how many have either contracted COVID-19 or who have been fully vaccinated. More than half the employees responded, 543, and 73 percent said they have been fully vaccinated and 16 percent had COVID, the agenda materials stated.
The board also is scheduled to vote on a request to send two additional commissioners to the annual National Association of Counties conference being held July 9-12 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The board normally pays for three commissioners to attend the conference on a rotating basis.
This year Commissioners Christopher Nunnally, Alex Albright and Michael Fitzepatrick were eligible to attend but Albright and Fitzpatrick declined.
Commissioners Tom Coulson, Melvin McLawhorn, Mary Perkins and Board Chairman Ann Floyd Huggins expressed interest in attending.
Staff is recommending a one-time exemption so all five commissioners can attend, noting that no travel dollars were spent last year so the money is available.
The commissioners also will receive an update on ECVC’s recycling operations.
Budget public hearing
Staff is recommending the commissioners approve a $281,464,116 budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.
The proposed budget includes a recommended half-cent property tax decrease that will drop the rate from 68.91 cents per $100 valuation to 68.41 cents.
Highlights of the proposed budget are:
- Funding the full budget requests of Pitt County Schools, $44.3 million, and Pitt Community College, $6.5 million.
- Providing $16 million for the sheriff’s office, which requested $17.4 million.
- Providing $17.6 million for the detention center, which requested nearly $18.3 million.
- The EMS District tax rate, paid by all property owners living outside Greenville, remains at 5.95 percent. A supplemental tier funding system, which is based on the number of calls answered by a squad, goes into effect July 1.
- The Belvoir Fire Department is seeking a 1.25-cent increase, which will raise its rate from 2.5 cents to 3.27 cents per $100 valuation. Sharp Point Fire Department is seeking a 2-cent increase, which will raise its rate from 6 cents to 8 cents per $100 valuation.
- A 2.8 percent market adjustment pay increase for employees.
- Thirty new employee positions, including 10 in Social Services, six in public health and four in EMS. A part-time position connected to the county’s new human relations council was also funded.
The budget also includes a one-time $12 million transfer from the county’s fund balance to fund $17 million in building projects. The remaining money will come from bank loans and capital reserves.
The building projects include:
- An administrative building for the sheriff’s office so it can consolidate its operations into one facility: $6 million.
- Expanding the Department of Social Services human services center located on Government Circle: $6 million.
- Vehicle replacements: $650,000.
- A new mobile lab for the health department’s Smile Safari dental program: $612,000.
- New permitting software for the inspections department: $375,000.
- New radios for the sheriff’s office: $120,000.
- An unmanned aircraft system for the sheriff’s office: $101,700.
The remaining money will fund equipment purchases for solid waste, air handling systems at the jail, office renovation at the health department and several studies on future building needs.
People who want to speak during the public hearing should call the clerk to the board at 902-2950 up until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to register and receive instructions on how to participate.
Those who want their comments read at the meeting can submit a written statement to the clerk via email to kimberly.hines@pittcountync.gov or via regular mail to the clerk’s attention at 1717 West Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27834.
Written comments must be received by 4 p.m. Tuesday in order to be read into the record during the public hearing.
All three meetings can be watched on Suddenlink channel 13 or on the Pitt County YouTube channel www.YouTube.com/PittCountyNC.