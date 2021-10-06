Contracts to replace the Pitt County Health Department’s roof and air handling units at the Pitt County Detention Center are on hold following a unanimous vote by the board of commissioners to pause current plans for spending COVID-19 relief funding.
The motion, made by Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, did include exceptions: spending $2 million on essential staff premium pay and incentive payments to get the COVID-19 vaccine will continue.
The board voted during a special-called meeting held Wednesday that originally was planned as a closed session to discuss a personnel matter. The action took less than four minutes with no discussion by the commissioners and no review of the spending plan they approved in early September.
Nunnally said after reviewing the final rules from the U.S. Treasury on what American Rescue Plan Act dollars can be spent on, he believes the county’s current spending plan should be paused and the board should “huddle with staff and community,” and during its Oct. 18 meeting, “discuss a way forward that takes a little more time to see what the impacts of COVID have been.”
The American Rescue Plan Act provided $350 billion to state and local governments that can be spent in four areas:
- Decrease the spread of COVID-19.
- Replace lost local government and tribal revenues to support “vital public services” and help retain jobs.
Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses.
Address challenges to public health and the economy “that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic.”
Pitt County has been allocated $35 million. The first $17.5 million became available in the spring.
In August, the commissioners voted to create seven “cost centers” for directing the funding; broadband connectivity, community health, employee health and safety, housing and homelessness, business and employment assistance, water/sewer/storm-water infrastructure and ARP administration and contingency.
On Sept. 13 the Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved spending nearly $12.3 million in five areas:
$6 million for broadband expansion.
- $1 million to purchase personal protective equipment and other equipment.
$3 million for facility upgrades.
$2 million to fund essential staff premium pay and staff vaccine incentives.
$350,000 for administering the spending.
At its Sept. 27 meeting, the board approved a $196,800 contract with Curtis Construction to replace the roof of the Pitt County Health Department and $586,650 to replace the air handling units and install controls at the detention center.
In an email to the commissioners, Nunnally said since none of the expenditures “are necessarily time sensitive,” he believed they could wait until the Oct. 18 discussion.
Nunnally said the commissioners should ask residents and representatives of nonprofit organizations to tell them how the money should be spent and give example of projects that would meet the treasury guidelines.
The input should be gathered at meetings and virtual public input sessions, he said. The virtual sessions should be broadcast over YouTube in real time.
Written comments, “via social media, mail, or email” should also be accepted.
Once the input is gathered, the commissioners and county manager’s staff should develop a spending plan and begin implementation at that time, Nunnally said.
Rescue plan funding must be obligated by the end of 2024 and wrapped up by 2026.