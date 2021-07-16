A public hearing on an economic incentive proposal, a request to extend a permit for a solar farm and a discussion about the commissioners’ compensation are on the agenda for Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The in-person session is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Mark W. Owens Jr. auditorium at the Pitt County Agricultural Center, 403 Government Circle. The auditorium allows for more social distancing than the commissioners’ space in the county’s office building on West Fifth Street.
The meeting is scheduled to begin with a public hearing on an economic development incentive.
It’s proposed the county offer a client an economic development incentive equaling 80 percent of the net increase in ad valorem taxes for an eight-year period for real property. The company also would get a four-year incentive for personal property, equaling 85 percent of the net increase in ad valorem taxes.
The client would only get the incentive if its investment in the county totals $154 million and if it creates 290 jobs with an average annual salary of $67,4000, said Kelly Andrews, Pitt County Economic Development executive director.
Andrews said she could not provide the company’s name or what field it is involved in.
Andrews also is scheduled to deliver a report on economic development activity and initiatives.
Solar farm permit
The commissioners will consider giving a six-month extension to a conditional-use permit it issued to a Mooresville-based corporation last September to operate a solar farm on several parcels of land east of the Town of Bethel.
The extension is being sought so the corporation can complete studies and analyses needed for the project, including environmental and utility analyses, according to materials in the commissioners’ agenda package.
Planning staff said the applicant has proceeded in good faith and the conditions of the project “have not changed substantially enough to warrant a new application.”
Three parcels of the property are located on Big Oak Road at its intersection with Ford Road. Other parts of the proposed site are located on the northern side of N.C. 30, east of its intersection with N.C. 11 North and a parcel located on the southeastern corner of the intersection of N.C. 30 and N.C. 11 North.
Staff is recommending the board approve the request.
Compensation
Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Ann Floyd Huggins asked staff to collect information about the compensation elected commissioners receive in other counties.
According to agenda materials, Floyd Huggins asked that the item be brought before the board for discussion and “potentially action” but does not specify what that action may be.
Telephone messages left for Floyd Huggins were not returned.
Pitt County commissioners earn $13,344 a year. They also receive a travel allowance of $4,800 annually for the chairman, $3,600 for the vice chairman and $2,400 for the remaining seven commissioners.
Lenoir County pays its commissioners a higher yearly salary, $18,987 annually, plus a travel stipend based on mileage traveled. Craven County’s chairman earns more, $14,195, but its other commissioners earn less, $12,809. Information about travel compensation was unavailable.
Beaufort County’s chairman earns $12,969 and other members earn $10,969. Commissioners that forego health insurance coverage receive an additional payment of $6,263.
Among nine other counties with comparable demographics, commissioner compensation ranges from a low of $6,600 in Cabarrus County to $18,356 in New Hanover County.
New Hanover County’s chairman also receives the highest salary, $26,435 annually.
Other business
- Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse is scheduled to ask the board for permission to put $1.8 million from the school’s fund balance and $478,942 from its special repairs fund towards the construction of a new Center for Student Advancement.
According to agenda materials construction costs have increased and are beyond the initial budget allocation.
PCC has set aside more than $6.5 million in state bond funding for the project. It also raised more than $4.5 million for the project through contributions from more than 100 donors.
- The board will consider revising the employee service recognition program so that employees who earn five-year recognition will receive personal leave time instead of a lapel pin. It’s also recommended that employees who reach their 20th anniversary be given the choice of receiving an engraved watch or a one-time cash payment.
- Grey Williams, executive director of the Greenville-Pitt County NC Sports Commission will explain the organization’s work to the commissioners.
- There will be updates on the county’s glass recycling program and a food insecurity report.