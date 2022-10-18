111715countymeeting-3

James Rhodes, assistant county manager planning and environment, addresses the Pitt County Board of Commissioners in 2015.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved plans advancing the construction of a new recreational facility in northern Pitt County and the creation of a new master plan for the county’s recreational activities.

The commissioners unanimously approved the proposals at their Monday meeting. Commissioner Alex Albright was absent.


