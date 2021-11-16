The Pitt County Board of Commissioners signed off on a plan for Vidant Health and ECU's Brody School of Medicine to jointly operate under the name ECU Health.
The board's action came after a closed session at the end of its Monday meeting. The closed session was called to discuss the acquisition of real property.
The board voted 7-0 on a motion by Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick to "acknowledge and agree to the existence of a joint operation agreement between Vidant Health and East Carolina University." Commissioners Lauren White and Melvin McLawhorn, who participated in Monday's meeting over the telephone, did not vote.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners' approval was needed because the hospital was owned by the county until the late 1990s, when county commissioners at that time turned it over to a private not for profit entity.
The Vidant Health Board of Directors and Vidant Medical Center Board of Trustees on Tuesday also approved the joint operating agreement. The UNC Board of Governors is scheduled to consider the agreement today and Thursday.
The joint operating agreement is a legal framework that allows the work of clinical integration and rebranding as ECU Health.
Cryptocurrency redux
Commissioners on Monday also voted 5-4 to directed the county planning board to review changes to an ordinance that allows cryptocurrency mining operations.
Commissioner Alex Albright recommended alternating a text amendment approved in September to prevent large scale data processing facilities from operating near schools and residential areas.
That nearly happened last month when Compute North, a company that supports cryptocurrency mining, sought a permit to operate a facility less than a half-mile from Belvoir Elementary School. The company later withdrew after nearby neighbors protested.
“I do have some issues with how ‘data processing facility large scale’ is described. It does not seem to be descriptive of what was brought before us,” Albright said. “What was brought before us was a noise farm and the fencing was much larger than what was included here.”
Albright said he wanted new language because the noise problems created by cryptocurrency mining aren’t addressed in the current language.
Commissioner Tom Coulson asked what rules would Compute North follow if they ever wanted to pursue another special use permit. County Attorney Janis Gallagher said the company would follow the rules on the books at that time.
The commissioners need to send their text amendment request to the planning board for review and recommendations. The commissioners would then conduct a public hearing on the recommendations and consider adopting the new text amendment.
In the commissioners’ agenda materials, staff proposed the planning board make recommendations at its Dec. 15 meeting and the commissioners hold a public hearing on Jan. 10.
Albright said he doesn’t want to eliminate the use but believes it’s not appropriate for areas with residential or “light agricultural” zoning.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said he felt “hoodwinked” by the language of the original text amendment and learning the type of business it allowed.
Commissioners Mary Perkins-Williams asked if the proposal was a “work around” that will allow Compute North to return to the Belvoir area. She said she didn’t understand what Albright was proposing.
Albright and Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally and Beth Ward voted to revise the text amendment. Coulson, Perkins-Williams and Commissioners Michael Fitzpatrick and Lauren White voted against revising the text amendment.
Volunteers recognized
Also during Monday’s meeting the board recognized recipients of the 2021 Governor's Volunteer Service Awards.
The awards were announced in April but the county waited until now to present the awards in-person, said Alice Keene, special projects coordinator with Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation.
“We wanted to be inspired by the work they do for the citizens across our county and eastern North Carolina every week of the year,” Keene said.
Billy and Elaine Tarlton of Grifton Mission Ministries received one of 25 Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service. Grifton Mission Ministries, which formed while helping people rebuilding after historic flooding caused by Hurricane Floyd, is now a “helping center” that provides hot meals and distributes food boxes.
The Tarltons were unable to attend Monday’s meeting because they were called to a late-breaking emergency, Keene said.
The other recipients were Hany Hijazi, Andy McLawhorn, Association of Mexicans in North Carolina, Beast Philanthropy, ThermoFisher Scientific, Ilham Thurston, Joan Christianson, Christopher Cisterna and Juvencio Rocha-Peralta.