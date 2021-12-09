County leaders have agreed to spend $20,000 on the study of a neighborhood-owned lake east of Greenville as a possible site for a community recreation space.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved the engineering and feasibility study for the Lake Glenwood property to examine the county assuming ownership of the space. The study also will look at what is needed to repair a dam and make the lake off of Eastern Pines Road accessible to the public.
The study will be conducted by an engineering firm previously hired by the Lake Glenwood property owners association, which currently maintains the 14-acre pond. The water is surrounded by private homes in Eastern Pines.
A dam regulates the pond’s water level. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Dam Safety Program has classified it as a “high hazard” because Eastern Pines Road could be at risk if the dam is breached. The problems can be fixed but it would cost about $300,000.
In November, Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said representatives from the property owners association have periodically approached the county about taking ownership of the lake and using it as a public park.
At the top of Monday’s meeting, Mike Fitzpatrick was named chairman of the board with Alex Albright now taking the role of vice chairman.
Fitzpatrick was voted chair with a count of 7-2 and Albright was named vice chair with a vote of 5-4. Fitzpatrick formerly served as vice chairman. Ann Floyd Huggins continues to represent District 1.
Dr. John Silvernail, Pitt County Director of Public Health, updated the board with information about the omicron variant of COVID-19. He told commissioners it is believed the virus is more transmissible but less severe than the delta variant, which he said is still the dominant variant in the country.
Silvernail told the board that over the last two weeks there have been 455 cases of COVID recorded in Pitt County. He said that 30,110 people have recovered from the virus of out 30,711 total infections. He reported 146 fatalities at this point.
The board voted unanimously to approve a two-proposal contract for lawn care and maintenance. One proposal in the amount of $193,863 to WAC Incorporated for maintenance of the county’s main campus, campus north of the river and downtown area.
A proposal in the amount of $117,981 was approved for Little’s Nursery to maintain convenience sites, the transfer station and Warren Forum. The contract is a three-year deal with the chance for renewal at the end of those three years.
The board further approved the following action items:
- A three-year renewable contract with Piedmont Service Group for HVAC maintenance and repair in the amount of $925,451. Payments will increase each year from $299,412 in year one to $308,394 in year two and $317,645 in year three.
- A budget amendment of $13,200 to fund half the rent of warehouse space for the Community Unity Resource Center.
- The board’s 2022 meeting calendar and fiscal year 22-23 budget calendar.
- Rules of procedure along with edits from staff, including verbiage pertaining to virtual meetings when a State of Emergency is called by the governor and a change in location to the County Office.
- The appointment of Theodore Bowles of Grimesland and Falkland Mayor Ginger Little to the County’s Human Relations Commission.
The lone public address of the evening came from Ryan Murray, a resident of Sharp Point Road, who made the board aware that two turkey shoots held at the Sharp Point Road Volunteer Fire Department make excessive noise in a residential area.
Murray said that he is not against turkey shoots, calling them good fundraisers, but wanted to make it known that he does not see the need to have one near homes.
The following items were approved unanimously as part of the board’s consent agenda:
- A budget amendment of $10,000 to the Department of Public Health out of non-county funds.
- A budget amendment of $31,846 to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office from a Justice Assistance Grant.
- A budget amendment of $1,000 to the Pitt County Farmers Market for $1,000 Double Bucks to match SNAP and WIC purchases.
- A budget amendment allocating $294,865 of unused debt funds for Pitt Community College’s 2015 GO Bonds.
- A budget amendment of $200,603 to Pitt Area Transit as a receipt of CARES Act funding.
- A budget amendment of $423,412.28 for health department as annual bad debt write off.
- An adoption of records and retention schedule and amendments for county management general records, social services and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
- Individual surety bonds.
- An appointment of Map Review Officers.
- The amendment and renewal of an interlocal agreement among Pitt County, the Town of Winterville and the City of Greenville regarding the 700 MHZ radio system.