The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a differential shift pay plan for the sheriff’s office and several other departments at its Monday meeting.
County Manager Janis Gallagher also announced on Monday she has appointed tax administrator Sam Croom as the county’s new deputy county manager/chief financial officer.
The unanimous vote on the pay plan came after Commissioners Beth Ward and Christopher Nunnally expressed concern about the timing of implementing a new pay plan.
Current Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Bryan Barnett, who is departing Friday for the Davie County’s county manager position, reviewed with the board the differential pay structures of six counties with similar populations and nearby counties.
The counties followed different models for differential pay with some making it a percentage of the employees’ base pay while others made it an hourly rate.
There also was a question about whether differential pay would be set for individuals permanently working the night shift and other less desirable hours or if it would be offered to people on a rotating shift who work nights.
Sheriff Paula Dance initially recommended giving differential pay to deputies and detention center officers. Barnett said it also should be offered to county employed EMS employees and telecommunicators.
Barnett said if the commissioners approve a differential pay plan based on a percent model, it would initially cost the county $745,789. A per-hour model will cost $620,874. Barnett said he believed the per-hour models as more fiscally sustainable because the amount would remain fairly stable while the percentage model would increase each time employees received raises.
Barnett also recommended the commissioners wait until Jan. 1 to implement the plan so they could see if the year’s tax collections would support the increase. The added time will also give staff time to complete a policy governing the use of differential pay.
Commissioner Beth Ward initially recommended waiting until the commissioners started budget discussions for fiscal year 2023-24 before making a decision. Ward said she needed more “schooling” on the issue.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said he believed any differential pay plan should be offered to all county employees who work late shifts.
“We consistently talk about us being a leader in the state and best in the east,” Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn said. “I think we’ve heard the sheriff’s department, we’ve had members of the sheriff’s department talk about were we are standing in terms of pay. I think we should move forward with terms of looking into differential pay and do it as soon as possible.”
The budget has to be considered but the sheriff’s office needs to attract and retain the best employees, he said.
He made the motion to move forward with implementing the pay plan, which Commissioner Tom Coulson seconded.
Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins said she believed the board needed more information about tax collections before moving forward.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams asked McLawhorn to clarify his motion. He repeated that the county should move forward with implementing differential pay for the sheriff’s office and other departments. Coulson said the motion wasn’t to immediately add differential pay to employee checks, that it would begin in January. Coulson said he preferred the hourly rate plan.
“We said as a board we would do this,” McLawhorn said. He referred to directions the board gave staff in July to research differential pay so the commissioners could decide if they wanted to implement the policy.
“I think we need to stop messing around and doing it,” McLawhorn said.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams told board Chairman Michael Fitzpatrick that she wanted to “call the question,” a procedure that ends debate and requires an immediate vote on the motion. Fitzpatrick said she couldn’t call the question because the commissioners were seeking clarification of McLawhorn’s motion.
After several more minutes of talk, Nunnally proposed a substitute motion that the board authorize the per hour differential pay model tonight and implement it in January.
Perkins-Williams said she didn’t think Nunnally’s motion was necessary.
“You either vote it up or vote it down and then put another motion on. We don’t have to consider two motions all the time,” Perkins-Williams said.
Coulson said Nunnally’s motion was a clarification of McLawhorn’s original motion. Coulson asked Fitzpatrick if he could second Nunally’s motion even though he also seconded McLawhorn’s original motion. Fitzpatrick said yes, Coulson offered the second and all voted to approve the motion except Perkins-Williams.
“When I don’t know what I am voting on, I don’t vote. We’ve got two motions on the floor,” she said.
Coulson explained Nunnally’s motion was a substitute motion and allowed under the board’s rules of procedure. Those same procedures require commissioners to vote first on the substitute motion.
“What was your motion. I want to understand, that’s all,” Perkins-Williams said.
Nunnally repeated that his motion was a clarification of McLawhorn’s motion, that the board approve a differential pay plan that followed an hourly rate model and that it be implemented in January.
Fitzpatrick then asked Perkins-Williams what her vote was, pointing out the other commissioners had voted. Perkins-Williams said she voted in favor of the motion.
Croom appointment
Gallagher announced she appointed Sam Croom, assistant county manager for revenue and growth/tax administrator, to the position of deputy county county/chief financial officer. He is replacing Brian Barnett, whose last day is Friday.
“I am thrilled he will assume the position,” Gallagher said. “He’ll have a week to work together with Brian Barnett and then will assume that position effective Monday, the 25th. I do believe he has the knowledge, ability and demeanor to be very successful in this position. ”
The board is responsible for appointing the county’s tax administrator, Gallagher said. She recommended the board appoint assistant tax administrator Russell Hill as the interim tax administrator and authorize her to advertise internally for the position beginning Thursday. The board unanimously approved her suggestion.
A county spokeswoman said additional information about the appointments will be released Tuesday morning.
Juneteenth holiday
The board voted 7-1 to add Juneteenth to the county’s list of paid holidays. Coulson cast the lone no vote. Commissioner Lauren White didn’t attend Monday’s meeting.