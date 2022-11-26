The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has unanimously approved an economic incentive package to aid a local beverage distributor’s plan to expand its facilities.
The commissioners also approved the sale of five pieces of properties at its Monday meeting.
Pitt County Economic Development Director Kelly Andrews did not provide the name of the company that will receive the incentive. She described the business as a distributor for “one of the largest beverage companies in North America.”
The incentive package approved by the commissioners will be in the form of a grant totaling 80% of the increased value of ad valorem taxes paid by the company during an eight-year period with a cap of $1 million.
“This project includes $34.5 million to be invested to build a new facility to accommodate the company’s growth in beverage warehousing and distribution,” Andrews said.
The company must also agree to retain its 158 existing employees and hire 14 new employees with salaries at or above the Pitt County average, Andrews said.
Recently, commissioners voted to require an overview of a prospective company’s environmental impact on the area. The vote was in response to protests over a boat manufacturer that had operated a year without the proper air quality permit.
Andrews said the distribution company will not need air quality or other environmental permitting. She said the national company has set aggressive goals to increase usage of recyclable materials and low-carbon products in place of plastics and sustainable practices in warehousing and distribution.
Property sale
The board also unanimously approved the sale of two properties to the City of Greenville and three properties to a Washington D.C.-based food truck owner.
The City of Greenville asked to purchase two parcels of property located at 1609 and 1611 W. Third St. for $3,120 and $3,640, respectively. The county obtained the properties in 2007 through foreclosure.
In a Nov. 10 letter to County Manager Janis Gallagher, City Manager Ann E. Wall said the city wants the properties because they are next to an unopened right-of-way leading to Thomas Foreman Park. Wall said obtaining the properties “could assist with additional parking, access to the greenway, and possible expansion of Thomas Foreman Park and associated programming.”
Natalia Kalloo submitted a winning bid for properties at 421 Nash St. and 515 and 517 Ford St. She bid $2,340, $3,500 and $8,100 respectively.
The county advertised the property on GovDeals, a website that specializes in online auctions of government and educational surplus property.
Kalloo, who operates D.C-based Trini Vybez, which serves Trinidadian food, and Kalu’s Seasoning Blends, said she has been browsing the website to locate property to start an urban farm.
“My goal is to own a garden of some sort. If I can start that way, with a community garden, community farm, somewhere small and build from there; that’s where my interest lies,” Kalloo said. “Also, D.C. is very expensive and it probably wouldn’t be the wisest most economical decision to start in D.C.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a motion to name a softball field at the Alice F. Keene District Park the Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games Softball Field.
- Recognized Channing Ford, Veterans Services office manager, as the November Employee of the Month.
- Authorized Gallagher to sign a $161,573 contract with Custom Building Company for the second phase of the Pitt County Health Department office addition.
- Selected JKF Architecture to provide design services for the Pitt County Courthouse renovations. The work includes adding another district courtroom within the existing footprint and modifying the former Register of Deeds space to open a Small Claim Court room.