The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an economic incentive package to aid a local beverage distributor’s plan to expand its facilities. The vote took place at the board’s Nov. 21 meeting.
Pitt County Economic Development Director Kelly Andrews did not provide the name of the company that will receive the incentive. She described the business as a distributor for “one of the largest beverage companies in North America.”
The incentive package approved by the commissioners will be in the form of a grant totaling 80% of the increased value of ad valorem taxes paid by the company during an eight-year period with a cap of $1 million.
“This project includes $34.5 million to be invested to build a new facility to accommodate the company’s growth in beverage warehousing and distribution,” Andrews said.
The company must also agree to retain its 158 existing employees and hire 14 new employees with salaries at or above the Pitt County average, Andrews said.
Recently, commissioners voted to require an overview of a prospective company’s environmental impact on the area. The vote was in response to protests over a boat manufacturer that had operated a year without the proper air quality permit.
Andrews said the distribution company will not need air quality or other environmental permitting. She said the national company has set aggressive goals to increase usage of recyclable materials and low-carbon products in place of plastics and sustainable practices in warehousing and distribution.
Addiction programs
In other business, the board allocated $805,000 for four projects designed to tackle addiction in the community.
The money comes from the first payment of the $26 billion national opioid settlement 42 states reached with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
Pitt County, which was one of the first counties to join the lawsuit, will receive $8.8 million over the next 18 years. It received $1.08 million this year.
The recommendations were selected from a report prepared by Pitt County Opioid Action Coalition, a collection of local and state agencies and nonprofits involved in the prevention of opioid addiction and treatment of people with substance abuse problems.
“We are so grateful for the efforts of our community stakeholders … We had dozens of participants from the community,” said County Manager Janis Gallagher. “The best part of those meetings was to have all the stakeholders in the room, knowing who each other was and saying, ‘Oh I didn’t know you did that already,’ and coordinating.”
Representatives from municipalities and East Carolina University, ECU Health and other organizations later met to discuss prioritizing the coalition’s recommendations.
“We talked a lot about clinician training and an ECU Health addiction specialist fellowship,” Gallagher said. “Pitt County has identified and the stakeholders have identified that we need specially trained folks to treat the people in our community. People who will stay in our community and provide care,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher recommended the county give $500,000 to serve as seed money for a fellowship program.
The specialist who receives the fellowship will provide treatment and in a few years payment for that service will make it a self-sustaining fellowship, Gallagher said.
The three other recommendations are:
- $100,000 for Pitt Community College’s reentry program, which helps people recently released from jail or prison transition back into the community.
- $105,000 for the Pitt County Coalition on Substance Use for prevention education and programming in the county’s schools.
- $100,000 for ekiM for Change, which provides harm reduction services.
Gallagher said the funding recommendations total $805,000. She suggested the remaining $280,000 be set aside until the 2023 allocation is received to begin work on a community engagement center where people can obtain treatment, peer support and other services.
The commissioners unanimously approved the spending plan.
ARPA funds
The commissioners unanimously approved a staff recommendation to award $1.85 million to three nonprofits working in the fields of business and tourism development and education.
Earlier in the year the commissioners set aside $1.85 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding for nonprofits.
The county received 27 applications requesting nearly $25.3 million in funding, said Sam Croom, Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer.
With a list of objective standards in place, the county’s senior leadership team, legal representatives and a consultant with the N.C. Association of County Commissioners reviewed the applications.
The recommended recipients were:
- Greenville-Pitt County Convention and Visitors Bureau: $600,000.
- Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain: $750,000.
- A Time for Science: $500,000.