The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has approved a two-year lease that will allow the sheriff’s office patrol division to relocate from a downtown Greenville building that will be redeveloped as a hotel.
The vote came two days after Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher described the difficulties staff was having in finding a suitable, affordable space. “It’s a matter of balancing the appropriate space with the available funds,” Gallagher said during Monday’s board of commissioners meeting.
Gallagher said the patrol division is moving from its current location on West Ninth Street because the property is part of a planned redevelopment of the E.B. Ficklen and Star Tobacco warehouse site and surrounding property.
The sheriff’s office paid between $2,500 to $3,000 monthly for its current location, but the locations they were looking at were changing between $6,000 to $10,000 a month. One space, which Gallagher described as ideal, had a $25,000 a month lease.
On Wednesday, following budget presentations by Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College, Gallagher said staff had reached a rental agreement with RDH Property Management to lease a 7,400-square-foot space located at 3001 Stantonsburg Road for $6,600 a month, $800 less than what was originally proposed. The lower rent came with a caveat, Gallagher said. The property manager wanted an annual payment, which she supported.
The patrol division is scheduled to begin its move on May 15, said Sgt. Lee Darnell, sheriff’s office spokesman. The new office will house 56 law enforcement officers, one part-time support position and members of Integrated Family Services, who respond to certain situations with deputies, Darnell said. He pointed out that most patrol division deputies are community based and spend little time in the office.
Because the sheriff’s office has limited space in its Pitt County Courthouse offices, many of its divisions are housed in separate spaces. Planning is underway to build a law enforcement center to house all sheriff’s office operations.
The commissioners took no other official actions during their three days of budget workshops.
The workshops allow the sheriff, superintendent of Pitt County Schools, president of Pitt Community College and the directors of social services, public health and emergency management to review their proposed budgets, including presenting items that the county manager didn’t include in her proposed spending plan.
One request the commissioners made was for staff to begin researching the feasibility of offering additional pay to employees who work nights.
The action was prompted by Sheriff Paula Dance’s request to start a 10 percent shift differential for employees who are required to work changing shifts. It’s been a struggle to recruit deputies and detention officers and in some instances retain them because they are required to periodically work nights. Dance said the police departments at East Carolina University and Vidant Health provide differential pay as does Lenoir County.
Gallagher said she had multiple conversations about providing differential pay but she decided against it because there isn’t a program in place.
“What I have asked her to do is develop a program, show me how it works and then let me consider that funding even if that happens mid-year,” Gallagher said.
Pitt County deputies and detention officers work both days and nights, Gallagher said. While differential pay can be applied to swing shifts, it’s normally used to attract people to permanently work night shifts. Gallagher thinks differential pay would likely work better in the detention center.
During Monday’s board meeting, the commissioners approved the following items:
- A request to rezone .33 acres located at the southwestern corner of U.S. 13 and Nash Joyner Road from rural agricultural to general commercial.
- Directed staff to review and bring back recommendations on ways to reduce litter and strengthen solid waste enforcement.
- Approved budget amendment for the current fiscal year to purchase new patrol vehicles for the sheriff’s office.
- Authorized staff to use American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase law enforcement radios.
- Authorized staff to use American Rescue Plan Act money to purchase four ambulances and two quick response vehicles for Pitt County emergency medical services.
- Approved a $347,292 contact with Garris Grading and Paving to pave the solid waste transfer station.
- Renewed county’s housekeeping contract with East Carolina Vocational Services.