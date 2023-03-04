Pitt County commissioners, like their Greenville counterparts, will consider ending the state of North Carolina’s rental agreement for the former Highway Patrol barracks on East 10th Street on Monday.

The State Highway Patrol is no longer based out of the facility at 2815 E. 10th St. so the state wants to end the 99-year lease it entered in 1950, according to materials in the commissioners’ agenda for its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.

