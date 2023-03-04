...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Alligator
River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pitt commissioners consider ending lease with state
Pitt County commissioners, like their Greenville counterparts, will consider ending the state of North Carolina’s rental agreement for the former Highway Patrol barracks on East 10th Street on Monday.
The State Highway Patrol is no longer based out of the facility at 2815 E. 10th St. so the state wants to end the 99-year lease it entered in 1950, according to materials in the commissioners’ agenda for its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
Since the city and county jointly own the property, both have to agree to terminate the lease. They also will have to agree on selling the property. The Greenville City Council is also scheduled to take action on this request on Monday.
The commissioners also are scheduled to select an auditing firm for its annual auditing services.
Three businesses submitted requests for proposals. Staff is recommending that Martin Starnes, the firm that had conducted the county’s audit in recent years, again be awarded a three-year contract with a fee of $107,880 for the fiscal year 2022-23 audit, $113,275 for fiscal year 2023-24 and $121,200 for fiscal year 2024-25 for a total of $342,355.
In other business, Greenville Utilities Commission is requesting that the commissioners appoint either Mark Garner or Garry Evans to fill the unexpired term of Kristen Braswell on GUC’s Board of Commissioners.
The county appoints two of the eight individuals that serve on GUC’s governing board. The individuals have to live outside the city of Greenville but be GUC customers.
Braswell, who was appointed to the board in 2020, resigned because she is moving away for a job opportunity.