The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is starting Monday with a discussion on spending pandemic relief dollars and will end the day with a vote to take back funding recently approved for community organizations.
The commissioners are meeting at 9 a.m. at a workshop on how the county should use $35 million it expects to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021. Then the commissioners will hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Both sessions are being held in the Eugene James Auditorium, second floor, Pitt County office building.
The 9 a.m. session will not be broadcast or livestreamed but the auditorium is open to the public. The 6 p.m. session also is open to the public and will be broadcast on Suddenlink channel 13 and Pitt County’s YouTube channel.
The workshop on American Rescue Plan Act spending will include presentations on rules for spending the money, including recent modifications. Public feedback on how the county should spend the money also will be reviewed.
The county posted a survey online and held a series of in-person and virtual meetings that gave people a chance to comment.
About 75 people completed the online survey, said Brian Barnett, Pitt County’s deputy county manager/chief financial officer. More than 70 people participated in the meetings.
Barnett said “countless” people also reached out to individual commissioners and himself, asking that their organizations be included in the funding process.
The rules for using the ARP funding to replace revenue lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic have been altered, Barnett said.
Even though some local governments such as Pitt County saw sales tax revenue increase during the pandemic, Barnett said the federal government has set a designated rate of growth. The commissioners must decide by April 1 if they want to use that standard rate of growth to calculate how much ARP money can be spent to replace lost revenue, or if it wants to apply a flat rate set by the federal government.
The 6 p.m. session includes a discussion about $138,000 the commissioners voted to give to local nonprofits during their Feb. 7 meeting.
The money was part of $375,000 the county received from the State Capital Infrastructure Funds.
After the commissioners voted to distribute the money to the nonprofits, the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management sent out a clarification that said the money only could be spent for property owned by the government entity receiving the grant, and can’t be distributed to other groups.
Staff said it has identified existing capital improvement projects that could use the money.
Agenda materials said the commissioners have the option of getting proposals from the nonprofits and using county dollars to fund the projects, which include:
$50,000: Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation pavilion.
- $27,000: CAREE, passenger vehicle.
- $32,000: Something 2 Somebody, vehicle for food transportation.
- $32,000: Lost Sheep Resource Foundation, project not identified, at 3633 S. George St., Farmville.
- $24,000: North Pitt County Improvement Association, heating and air conditioning repairs.
The 6 p.m. meeting will begin with a public hearing on a recommendation from the Pitt County Animal Services Advisory Board to amend the county’s comprehensive animal services ordinance.
The board is recommending adding a definition for “domestic animals” that would be limited to dogs and cats and not extend to poultry, birds or other farm or exotic pets.
Animal Services Director Chad Singleton said the board recommended the change because the current ordinance uses the term “domestic animal” but doesn’t clearly define it.
Singleton said the phrase domestic animal is used in an ordinance that determines if a dog is considered dangerous or vicious. The language states that a dog is considered dangerous or vicious if it “has killed or inflicted severe injury upon a domestic animal when not on the real property of the owner of the dog.”
If the language change is approved, a dog that attacks another dog or a cat could be declared dangerous or vicious and it and its owner would be subjected to penalties. However if a dog attacks another animal, like a pet pig or a pet chicken, it couldn’t be declared dangerous but its owner could possibly face canine control violations and civil penalties, Singleton said.
Also on the commissioners’ agenda:
- A decision to sell county-owned property at 421 Nash St.
- A decision to award a $250,000 architectural design contract for a gymnasium at Alice F. Keene District Park.
- An appointment to the Vidant Medical Center Board of Trustees.