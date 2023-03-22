The Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with a 6-3 vote, denied a rezoning request that would have placed a general merchandise store near Belvoir Elementary School.
The commissioners also unanimously approved a plan to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to extend GUC water service to the N.C. 30/Staton Mill Road area at the same Monday night meeting.
The rezoning vote involved a request by Glandon Forest Equity to rezone nearly 1.8 acres at the eastern intersection of N.C. 33 West and Belvoir School Road. The school is located on the western side of the road.
The property is currently zoned rural residential but the request was to rezone it general commercial with the condition that it be used for “department, variety or general merchandise.”
Jason Mizelle, a consultant representing the property owners, said a strip of property along Belvoir School Road will be between the school and highway and the store. He then offered to answer the commissioners’ questions.
Assistant County Manager/Planning and Development Services Director James Rhodes, said the property’s driveway will be on the school road, not on N.C. 33.
About seven conditions also had to be followed to obtain the rezoning, including screening the property from adjacent residential use and public road rights-of-way, a stormwater retention system had to be in place and the county’s environmental health division must sign off on plans for wastewater disposal.
Nearby property owners Linda Teel and Molly Holdeman spoke against the request. Both said it is already difficult to move in and out of the intersection because of the large volume of traffic and they believe a store at that location would create further problems.
They also worried about light pollution, litter problems and the potential of people sitting in the parking lot staring at children as they entered and exited the school.
Commissioner Tom Coulson asked Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, the board chairwoman, her thoughts because she has long championed economic development in areas north of the Tar River, where this sight is located.
Perkins-Williams said she has concerns about the traffic and littering.
Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins said she too is concerned about the traffic. She said she drove out to the location and observed traffic leaving the school and moving in and out of the intersection. She has concerns that store traffic could further increase problems.
Commissioner Lauren White said she did not visit the site. A Dollar General is located near Chicod School, she said, and she shops there. There are usually only five or so cars at the store so she doesn’t think the proposed Belvoir business would create that much additional traffic.
Huggins made the motion to deny the request and it passed 6-3 with her, Perkins-Williams, Coulson and commissioners Beth Ward, Christoper Nunnally, Melvin McLawhorn voting to deny the request with White and commissioners Benji Holloman and Mark Smith voting against the motion.
Water service
Monday’s meeting started with more than a half-dozen residents living at the intersection of Staton Mills Road and N.C. 30 asking the commissioners to support extending Greenville Utilities Commission water lines to their community.
The residents said drought conditions affect their water pressure. Some report that the water’s taste has changed as poultry and hog operations have moved into the area. A number of people in the area have renal failure and the water interferes with their treatment, they said.
Rhodes said it would be an extension of services GUC is providing to the area. It’s estimated the GUC water lines could be extended eight miles and serve about 100 households. The project cost is currently $3.6 million.
“We at least want to get at the table with them to see what kind of partnership we could have,” Rhodes said. The county is also researching grants that could help fund the project. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it could have funding to cover the homeowners’ connection costs.
The board unanimously voted to allocate the $1 million to the proposal.
Homelessness
The commissioners had more questions about staff recommendations for addressing homelessness and housing after the board last year directed that $4 million be used to address needs.
Community advocates have been urging Pitt County and Greenville city officials to develop transitional housing to help families and individuals at risk of homelessness because they cannot afford rising rents.
Rhodes said staff didn’t pursue transitional housing projects because the federal government hasn’t approved of using federal dollars for that sort of programming. Rhodes said at the time, most transitional housing was boarding houses.
Rhodes said staff recommended giving Community Crossroads Center, a homeless shelter, $1 million to expand the existing facility so six more family rooms could be added to the facility along with other resources; $400,000 would go to the social services department for prevention and mitigation and the $100,000 would go to the planning department to fund temporary hotel sheltering.
Rhodes said Habitat for Humanity would receive $575,000 to build new housing, and $1.925 million would stay with the planning department for housing improvements and replacements.
About a dozen people, many members of Citizens Advocating for Racial Equity and Equality, watched as the commissioners questioned Rhodes with some holding signs declaring “Children are sleeping in cars tonight” and “We need help now.”
McLawhorn said he’s talked with Tonya Foreman, founder of CAREE, and he’s interested in her suggestion that the county use small trailers, like the ones used by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, for transitional housing.
Staff initially said no counties in eastern North Carolina had the type of transitional housing. Perkins-Williams said she was told Onslow County has transitional housing and staff should reach out to learn more.
Commissioners unanimously approving a motion directing staff to examine ways to address transitional housing and maximize ways to address homelessness.
Personnel
County Manger Janis Gallagher announced at the end of the meeting that County Attorney Jordan Smith is resigning April 28, Pitt Area Transit Director Cam Coburn is retiring in late April and Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail is stepping down on April 10.