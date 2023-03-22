The Pitt County Board of Commissioners, with a 6-3 vote, denied a rezoning request that would have placed a general merchandise store near Belvoir Elementary School.

The commissioners also unanimously approved a plan to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act dollars to extend GUC water service to the N.C. 30/Staton Mill Road area at the same Monday night meeting.


