Education and broadband connectivity were among the topics Pitt County commissioners discussed with incoming state legislators.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners met with state Sen.-elect Kandie Smith and state Rep.-elect Tim Reeder at its annual legislative breakfast on Friday. Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, the board chairwoman, and Commissioners Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally and Beth Ward attended the meeting. Commissioners Tom Coulson, Benji Holloman, Ann Floyd Huggins, Mark Smith and Lauren White were absent.
“The General Assembly is a special place. There is a certain buzz or aura it has when it is in session; 170 elected folks from across the state, a couple hundred lobbyists and advocates, the press corps. It’s an interesting place to say the least,” said County Attorney Jordan Smith, who also serves as the county’s legislative liaison.
Counties are instruments of the state, the attorney said, and it is the General Assembly that decides what rules counties can set, what services they provide and what revenues are collected. The commissioners presented eight goals reflecting their desire to improve services for local residents.
Funding to expand broadband availability in rural Pitt County caught Reeder’s attention. His home in the Hunter’s Run subdivision outside Ayden didn’t have high-speed internet service for about five years, Reeder said. The company that provided service in the area told him its policy was to only extend cable service 250 feet beyond the service box. His home was 650 feet beyond the box.
Reeder’s family relied on a hot spot device for internet access. Working from home often meant going to Barnes & Noble or a local restaurant to use their internet, he said.
“There are a lot of people who don’t have that access. You can’t work from home, you can’t be educated … you need to do a lot of work in that area,” Reeder said. It was frustrating to see children parked outside schools so they could access the internet to do their school work, he said.
Another goal is to secure legislation that allows counties to require developers to post maintenance bonds for subdivision roads that will become publicly dedicated streets. Jordan Smith said numerous subdivisions in Pitt County have roads that deteriorated before enough homes are built on them to qualify for addition to the state system. A maintenance bond would provide money to make the necessary improvements to join the state system, he said.
Counties once had the authority to require such bonds, but the General Assembly revoked it years ago, he said. Reeder said his subdivision and ts developer are currently debating who should be responsible for upgrading the road.
Sen.-elect Smith said local governments from other parts of the state are interested in similar legislation. She and a representative from the Charlotte area worked on it during the last term. She reminded commissioners that securing such legislation takes time.
“The only thing I ask is that you be available to answer questions because sometimes (legislators) are asking for more information,” she said.
“I want you to know my commitment to eastern North Carolina is a very strong one,” Sen.-elect Smith said. She is the freshman leader in the Senate Democratic Caucus.
Other goals involve revenue and funding projects, the county attorney said.
“We’re interested in keeping our existing revenue sources intact,” Jordan Smith said. Property tax is the biggest source of revenue for county governments but the state has exempted certain property from paying taxes. When that source of revenue is taken from local government, the costs are passed on to other taxpayers, usually through increases.
Equally important is not shifting state responsibilities to countries without a funding source, he said.
Fully funding state public education responsibilities is another goal. In North Carolina, the state funds operational expenses, namely the salaries of teachers and school personnel, while counties historically cover the costs of school construction and maintenance, Jordan Smith said.
Pitt County gave the school system $1.2 million above its regular local budget this year to add extra school resource officers to ensure every school has law enforcement protection, County Manager Janis Gallagher said in a later interview.
That expense should be covered by the state, she said.
Counties also need help funding construction projects to provide additional classrooms to meet a state mandate to decrease the number of students in K-3 classrooms, Gallagher said. A statewide bond is one of the options that could be discussed.
“We had problems in the educational system before COVID when 44 percent of our kids couldn’t read at the third grade level and it’s gotten worse after the pandemic,” Reeder said. “Trying to figure out how we remediate that is going to be important.” He already has talked to Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker about remediation.
Other goals included providing supplemental funding to support parks and recreation programs and addressing environmental health concerns by making state dollars available to continue water and sewer improvements in unincorporated areas.
The county also is seeking money to support Family Justice Center facilities to provide “one-stop” services for domestic violence victims and pilot programming for the center. Other areas of the state have justice centers, Jordan Smith said. The county hosted a roundtable several months ago to explore funding a local center.
“There are good models to take a look at,” Gallagher said.
Friday’s session was also attended by members of the Winterville Town Council and Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce.
Collaboration between the county and its municipalities both large and small is important, said chamber President Trent McGee.
“You don’t want to leave anyone out … we are all in this together and I appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with each and every one of you,” McGee said. “We are here to support your goals and beat down their doors, respectively, as needed to get them done.”