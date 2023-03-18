...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FOR ALL OF EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA EXCEPT
FOR THE OUTER BANKS FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 possible.
* WHERE...Most of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Pitt commissioners holding public hearing on land use plan update
Pitt County commissioners may vote on an updated comprehensive land use plan following a public hearing on the document during their Monday meeting.
The county’s planning staff is recommending the Board of Commissioners adopt the document, called the Envision Pitt County 2045 plan, that serves as a guide to development in the unincorporated areas of Pitt County.
“The new plan includes a future land use map which establishes several character areas that describe the desired types of development and intended land use pattern within the unincorporated areas of Pitt County,” Senior Planner Eric Gooby said in a news release.
The plan also establishes new policy recommendations for managing land use, housing, economic development, agriculture, parks, community health, transportation, and the natural environment.
The county’s planning and development office has worked on the project since January 2022. The project included six public input meetings held across the county and an online survey that received more than 355 responses, the release stated.
Among the highlights of the land use plan recommendations are directing residential development to areas either currently served by infrastructure and utilities or where utilities are planned; encouraging commercial, mixed-use and economic development in key locations, providing a transition from suburban to agricultural areas and guiding development away from natural resources.
Glandon Forest Equity is requesting that nearly two acres at the intersection of N.C. 33 West and Belvoir School Road be rezoned from rural residential to general commercial-conditional district to allow for the construction of a “department, variety or general merchandise” business.
The Pitt County Planning Board voted 6-4 to recommend rezoning. Staff also recommended approval.
However, a nearby resident, Linda Mayo Teel, submitted a letter to the commissioners asking them to deny the request. Teel said a commercial project would create a safety issue because N.C. 33 West is a busy highway and the property is near Belvoir Elementary School.
Also on the agenda for the 6 p.m. meeting:
A request from the Pitt County Board of Education to support a resolution seeking local control of the school calendar.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Sam Croom and Jennifer Roman, ARPA coordinator, will give an update on the status of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. This update will include a recap of deadlines, a review of actions taken since the November 2022 update and updated financials. Staff has recommendations for allocating funds designated for projects addressing housing and homelessness and infrastructure projects.
Recognition of the local winners of the National Association of Counties art competition.
A request to adopt a proclamation recognizing Emma Dupree Day.