The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting on the installment financing agreement to fund construction of the sheriff’s administration building.

After the public hearing, the board will consider adopting a findings resolution, which is needed to finalize the financing of the project and to accept the bid for construction.


