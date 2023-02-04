The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is holding a public hearing at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting on the installment financing agreement to fund construction of the sheriff’s administration building.
After the public hearing, the board will consider adopting a findings resolution, which is needed to finalize the financing of the project and to accept the bid for construction.
The county plans to borrow up to $17.4 million from TD Bank to construct the facility near the Pitt County Detention Center. A groundbreaking was held last month.
The county is seeking a 15-year loan with interest of 3.5 percent. The county opted for a bank loan instead of pursuing a general obligation or revenue bond.
A general obligation bond would require a referendum and the project would have to be delayed until the election. Staff believe construction should begin as soon as possible.
The proposed financing resolution also states the county didn’t retire “a sufficient amount of debt” in fiscal year 2021-22 to issue “a sufficient amount of general obligation bonds for the financing of the Project without an election.”
The document also said the construction project does not allow for the issuance of revenue bonds and the costs exceed the amount of money available in county appropriations and unappropriated fund balances.
The document also said that the cost of financing through the bank is “reasonably comparable” to the cost of issuing a general obligation bond or other available methods of financing.
No tax rate increase is expected to be necessary to make the installment payments, the documents stated.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
An update on the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center.
An update on the Food and Nutrition Services program from Pitt County Social Services Director Sharon Rochelle and Bryan Averette, economic support services administrator.
A report from Jason Thomas on East Carolina Vocational Center’s recycling services.