The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 5-4 on Monday to keep open discussions about aiding a property owners association with repair of a defective dam.
The motion to continue the discussions was a parliamentary procedure designed to block a proposal to end the county’s involvement with the Lake Glenwood dam, a structure that holds back a pond along Eastern Pines Road east of Greenville.
Commissioners Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnally and Beth Ward voted to continue discussions. Commissioners Tom Coulson, Mary-Perkins Williams, Lauren White and Board Chairman Michael Fitzpatrick voted against the motion.
Members of the Lake Glenwood Property Owners Association asked the county to help them secure funding to repair the dam, which has received two notices of deficiency from the state Dam Safety Program.
Amy Black, an engineer with LJB, an engineering and consulting firm, reported on the condition of the dam and options the county and property owners could pursue.
The dam is considered “high hazard” because Eastern Pines Road and neighborhoods downstream of it would flood if it is breeched, Black said. The classification “has nothing to do with the condition of the dam per say, but the hazard if it would fail,” she said.
Pitt County has 12 dams under state jurisdiction, and the dams at Lake Glenwood, Brook Valley Country Club, Sheppard Mill Pond and one owned by Greenville Utilities Commission are classified as high hazard dams.
Black said designing, permitting and repairing the Lake Glenwood dam would cost an estimated $751,000. The permitting process would take two years.
There is a grant available that if awarded would cover most of the costs, Black said. There also has been discussion about sharing the cost with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
After Black’s presentation, White made a motion to discontinue the county’s involvement saying it was not fiscally responsible for the county to take on the project because of the uncertainties surrounding the funding.
Nunnally made a substitute motion to keep the discussion open.
“No one knows if it is a fiscally responsible undertaking because we don’t know what cost, if there’s any cost, after the grant opportunity,” Nunnally said.
Lake Glenwood property owners should share the report with the transportation department and discuss cost sharing, he said.
The county’s rules require the board to vote on a substitute motion first. County Attorney Jordan Smith said if a substitute motion is approved there is no vote on the original motion.
“I have a concern that a handful of people will benefit at the expense of the majority of the county paying for it through taxation,” Coulson said.
“But it may not be our dime, right? It could be grant sources or other sources of funding,” Nunnally said. “And who pays for those grants,” Coulson countered.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams asked how much money would the county need to get additional information.
To gain information none, County Manager Janis Gallagher said, but money would be needed if the county wants to move forward with writing an Emergency Action Plan and updating its hazard mitigation plan, two documents needed to apply for a grant. That cost would be $20,000 according to Black’s presentation.
After the Lake Glenwood discussion, the board unanimously approved renaming a private street that runs through the main county office complex off West Fifth Street to People’s Drive.
Gallagher also reported that she was suspending consideration of merging the county’s social services and health departments into a human services agency.
The county started reviewing the process earlier this year to explore the benefits and negatives of the process. Gallagher said while there were a number of benefits, it didn’t appear the county would experience any cost savings.
“As a new manager I wanted to get in here and take everything to the next level and make it the best it could possibly be,” Gallagher said. “And we will get it to the next level. But I quickly realized after talking with folks from both departments … that we have … internal work we need to do in our human service agencies for things such as basic staffing, employee morale, compensation, work culture, flexibility before we can get back to baseline. We need to be there before we can look at taking it to the next level.”
There are some changes that could be made without consolidation, such as co-locating where it’s possible and exploring ways to pursue more flexibility in hiring practices and compensation.
“Before taking it to the next level I have more baseline work I need to do,” Gallagher said.