An increasing number of calls combined with too little space to house modern fire equipment has the Town of Farmville eyeing a new fire station.

Farmville Mayor John Moore and Town Manager David P. Hodgkins are scheduled to discuss the town’s plans and seek financial support during the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ 6 p.m. Monday meeting.


