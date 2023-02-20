An increasing number of calls combined with too little space to house modern fire equipment has the Town of Farmville eyeing a new fire station.
Farmville Mayor John Moore and Town Manager David P. Hodgkins are scheduled to discuss the town’s plans and seek financial support during the Pitt County Board of Commissioners’ 6 p.m. today.
The Farmville Fire Department reports it has experienced a 41 percent increase in call volume since 2018.
There’s been a spike of call volume between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., when volunteers are less able to respond, resulting in the department adding paid staff.
Along with answering calls in its district, the department provides mutual aid to Bell Arthur, Falkland, Fountain and Walstonburg fire departments.
The existing fire station, 3713 N. Main St., was built in 1928. It’s a two-story building last expanded in 1958 and last renovated in 1991. It has 12,014 gross square feet, including two bays, according to information being presented to the commissioners.
The bays are not large enough to house modern fire equipment and vehicles. There also aren’t enough bays for all the department’s apparatus.
The downtown location also makes it difficult for fire trucks and other vehicles to enter and exit the location.
The town wants to build a 20,213-square-foot fire station that would include five apparatus bays, administrative offices, training and conference rooms, fitness space, kitchen and day room, dorm rooms, a single occupant restroom with shower, storage, laundry and building support space.
It’s estimated that construction will cost $8.25 million. The department wants to locate the new facility at 6101 May Blvd.
The proposed fire department isn’t the only Farmville-related item on the commissioners’ agenda.
A public hearing will be held on a proposal to change the road names for the portions of U.S. 258 Business and N.C. 121 that run through Farmville.
According to a planning staff memorandum, the N.C. Department of Transportation is rerouting N.C. 121 and removing the U.S. 258 Business route in the Farmville area. This requires road name changes to avoid confusion for E-911 response.
Staff is recommending the name of May Boulevard remain on the U.S. 258 Business stretch from Farmville’s town limits to the Interstate 587 interchange and West Wilson Street continue along the section of N.C. 121 from the town’s limits to the Pitt/Greene boundary. The renaming will result in about 24 existing addresses being changed.
The commissioners also will decide if they will postpone a public hearing for a conditional district rezoning to allow for the operation of a group care facility.
The property is located on the northern side of N.C. 30, west of its intersection with Thigpen Road in the Bethel Township. The subject property is .34 acres.
The Pitt County Planning Board voted 9-0 to recommend denying the request, even though it acknowledged the request is consistent with the county’s comprehensive land use plan. Planning staff recommended approval.
The property owners requested the hearing be delayed until March 20, but the commissioners must approve the delay since the request came after the commissioners’ Feb. 20 agenda was posted.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine, will report on ECU Health.
- Andrew Schmidt, president and CEO, of the Greenville-Pitt County Visitors and Convention Bureau and Visit Greenville N.C., will report on the Greenville-Pitt County African American Cultural Trail.
- Emergency Management Director Randy Gentry will report on the peak EMS times at the EMS station located at Chicod School on N.C. 43 South. The station is currently staffed from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
- The commissioners will consider a tire disposal contract.