The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously voted to discontinue discussions on a plan to increase pay for first responders and law enforcement officers who work night and weekend shifts.
The vote came after County Manager Janis Gallagher said Sheriff Paula Dance was not satisfied with staff's proposal to increase pay by $1 an hour and said it would not justify permanent shifts at Pitt County Detention Center.
The board on July 18 considered a request on shift differential pay and asked staff to bring back a policy to implement differential pay for the sheriff's office, Pitt County Detention Center, 911 operators and EMS paramedics to go into effect Jan. 1.
At the time the county's chief financial officer said that a $1 per hour model increase for those county employees would cost $620,874 compared to a percentage model which would cost $745,789.
Dance during discussions with staff also renewed her request for 10 percent raise across the board for deputies, Gallagher said. Gallagher recommended the board pause discussion on shift differential pay and said she'd spoken with the sheriff prior, who agreed.
Chairman Mike Fitzpatrick offered concerns that other emergency employees outside the sheriff's office would be effected by pausing the decision. Gallagher said Emergency Services Director Randy Gentry told her his staff just wanted equity with the sheriff's office but added his office was not requesting the shift differential pay.
Commissioner Tom Coulson moved to discontinue discussions on pay plan, which was seconded by Commissioner Beth Ward. Coulson clarified his motion was to "completely withdraw" the request until it is brought back in future budget discussions.
Prior to the board's vote, Coulson reminded commissioners that when they voted in July they did not issue an amount. He also questioned Dance's motivation for expressing her disapproval.
"If you remember the gnashing of teeth and the wringing of hands by certain parties that law enforcement would not be able to provide services in Pitt County if they did not get this shift differential, and it went on and on, well we gave it to them," Coulson said. "Now, my question is, she didn't say $1 is not enough but, we gave it to her and now she doesn't want it. That makes me wonder what her motive really was."
Ward added that this is an issue for budget time and not during the middle of the year.
Economic development grant
The board also unanimously approved an economic development grant for a undisclosed industrial expansion referred to as Project Pitt. The vote came after Pitt County Economic Development Director Kelly Andrews addressed concerns raised by the chair of an environmental organization that environmental impacts were not detailed in a memo about the project.
The incentive would amount to a 50 percent discount on the value of ad valorem taxes paid by a company over five years with a cap of $1.8 million. It would be made contingent upon the investment of $100 million in Pitt County and the retention of 189 existing jobs at the location in Pitt County during the grant period.
Jeff Monico, interim chair of the Cypress Group of the Sierra Club, said that a public notice and agenda item about the grant from the county prior to the meeting did not mention anything about protecting the environment.
Monico said that economic development is important but said that leaders need to also move ahead on issues of environmental justice and conservation.
Andrews in her remarks to the board about the project made sure to bring up that investments would directly address the company's environmental sustainability goals, saying the company is one of several in the state slated for modernization by the corporation. She clarified the corporation is one of the nation's largest forest and forest products companies in business over 100 years.
She said the company in May announced it had reduced emissions by 57 percent compared to year 2000 levels.
Other business
- The board voted unanimously to approve a transfer of $8,200 in funds toward a housekeeping budget for the addition of 2,480 square feet of office space at Stantonsburg Road for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and 4,810 square feet of office space at 100 E. First Street for the Register of Deeds Office.
The uptick was a result of square footage language in the contract with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which handles housekeeping, according to Tim Corley, county engineer.
- Coulson was selected as the voting delegate at the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners Legislative Goals Conference scheduled for Nov. 16-18 in Wake County.
Consent agenda
The following items were approved as part of the board's consent agenda:
- A budget amendment of $2,000 from the Adolescent Pregnancy Prevention Grant
- A budget amendment of $28,268 for the Virtual Card Program Rebate
- A budget amendment of $32,000 from the 2022 Homeland Security Grant and Multiple Event Response Trailer
- A budget amendment of $4,830 for the Low Cost Spay/Neuter Program
- A budget amendment of $3,500 for a passport agency at the Pitt County Register of Deeds Office
- The restated affiliation agreement for ECU Health
- A service request for non-emergency transport franchising through Ahoskie Ambulance Service
- Purchase of a Zoll Cardiac Monitor sole source contract for $986,111.12
- A resolution exempting engineering services for the sheriff’s administration building construction
The board will next meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Eugene James Auditorium at the Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.