The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously voted to discontinue discussions on a plan to increase pay for first responders and law enforcement officers who work night and weekend shifts.

The vote came after County Manager Janis Gallagher said Sheriff Paula Dance was not satisfied with staff's proposal to increase pay by $1 an hour and said it would not justify permanent shifts at Pitt County Detention Center.


