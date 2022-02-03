Pitt Community College’s Board of Trustees will update county commissioners on the school’s activities in workforce development and its future building needs during a joint meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
Members of the two governing boards will meet in Goess Student Center, Davenport Multipurpose Room, 169 Bulldog Run, Winterville.
“We want to allow folks to ask questions and to become reacquainted with Pitt Community College,” said President Lawrence Rouse. “We know it’s been a while since we held a joint meeting so we thought it was time to do so.”
Along with updating the commissioners on the college’s workforce development efforts and other programs, the commissioners and trustees will tour facilities.
Rouse said the administration is anxious for the commissioners to see the current welding program facilities.
“Welding is one of those career fields that right now we can’t train enough because we need a little more capacity,” Rouse said. The college is currently teaching welding at five of Pitt County’s high schools and offering short-term training in other settings. Rouse said the college is turning out trained welders as fast as it can but needs more space.
Staff also plans to discuss a proposed workforce development building with flexible lab spaces where existing industries can send employees for additional training.
“It will also provide an incentive for companies to locate here because we can set up and have employees trained before they get here,” Rouse said.
There also will be discussion about a possible technical academy building, a space where high school students can attend vocational and technical classes.
The courses would allow them to earn certifications to enter the workforce after graduating from high school or continue on with their education.