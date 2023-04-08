North Recreation Facility

A rendering shows trails, athletic fields, natural areas and other proposed amenities for a recreation facility in the Pitt County Office Park. A planned multipurpose facility sits at the bottom of the image below the existing ag center.

 Rivers & Associates

Plans to build a community center and recreation area in northern Pitt County feature walking trails, an athletic field and environmental education site.

A consultant with Rivers and Associates recently reviewed the proposed amenities with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. Final recommendations and cost estimates will be brought to the board in June.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.