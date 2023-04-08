Plans to build a community center and recreation area in northern Pitt County feature walking trails, an athletic field and environmental education site.
A consultant with Rivers and Associates recently reviewed the proposed amenities with the Pitt County Board of Commissioners. Final recommendations and cost estimates will be brought to the board in June.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said the commissioners may need to budget for site preparation in the new fiscal year because it takes time to establish amenities such as a soccer field’s turf.
The commissioners will begin preparations for the fiscal year 2023-24 budget on May 2.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners allocated $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build community recreation centers at both the Pitt County Office Park, located off Old Creek Road, and the Alice F. Keene Park on County Home Road.
“Our office park really hasn’t been discussed so much as a recreation center, but the more we are out there the more we understand it is the appropriate place for this,” Assistant County Manager/Planning and Development Services Director James Rhodes said.
It’s proposed the office park community center and recreational area be located on 25 acres that extend from Old Creek Road around the Pitt County Agricultural Center. The property also includes the Pitt County Arboretum, a colony of bee hives, a canal and overhead utility lines.
It’s recommended the community center be built near the intersection of Old Creek Road and Government Circle and a 450-foot by 300-foot multipurpose recreational field be established next to the Ag Center, said Ben Williams with Rivers and Associates.
It’s proposed that two playground areas, multiple picnic areas, a bathroom and an environmental education center be built between the two locations. Walking trails/greenways totaling 1.3 miles will be built around the location and in the interior, Williams said, along with parking.
The proposed elements for the community center are a gym/courts, classroom/activity space, strength and cardiovascular exercise space, multi-purpose room, aerobic/fitness room and a walking/jogging area, Williams said.
Funding for the community center was approved at the same time as a twin facility at Alice F. Keene District Park on County Home Road.
While it wasn’t discussed during Williams’ presentation, Rhodes reminded the commissioners that the community center for Keene park has been discussed and planned for about a decade.
“It’s a long time coming,” Commissioner Beth Ward said.
“I’m excited,” said Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, the board’s chairwoman.
“I am too,” Ward said.
The amenities selected for the indoor and outdoor spaces came from a series of input meetings and an online survey conducted by the county and its consultant.
More than 400 people completed the online survey. Williams reported 97% of the respondents lived in Pitt County and 73% have lived in Pitt County for more than a decade. About 25 percent of the respondents were from minority communities.
Seventy-one percent of participants said they would make either weekly or daily use of a northern community center and recreation space, he said.
There were more than 20 suggested uses for the outdoor space. Walking trails and recreational areas were among the suggestions already with a dog park and skateboard park.
Among the nearly dozen indoor space uses were a teen activity space, an indoor pool, a gymnasium and an indoor walking/jogging track.
Williams said the county couldn’t afford all the suggestions, so staff narrowed down the list to those items that received more than 30% of the suggested preferences. The suggestions presented to the commissioners were among the preferences.
The property also has multiple stands of pine, Williams said. Some trees will have to be cleared to make space for the recreational offerings, he said, but the intent is to preserve as much of the remaining trees as possible.
It’s recommended that the environmental education center be located in one of the tree stands. Undergrowth and low limbs will be cleared to improve visibility throughout the area, Williams said.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally commended staff and Williams for working in the existing green spaces and woodland area.
“Right now, like you said, it’s a blank canvas and our board is being really smart about using what we’ve got and making it better for future residents,” Nunnally said.