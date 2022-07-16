Pitt County’s financial officer on Monday is scheduled to present information on a compensation plan for deputies and detention center officers who must work night and weekend shifts.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners directed administrators to review a request from Sheriff Paula Dance to start a 10 percent increase in pay for employees required to work changing shifts.
Dance said shift differential pay would help in recruiting deputies and detention center staff. She said the requirement to work nights makes it difficult to recruit staff.
Police working for the City of Greenville, ECU Health Medical Center and in Lenoir County receive differential pay, she said.
Brian Barnett, deputy county manager and chief financial officer, is slated to make the presentation.
Monday’s meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. in the Eugene James Auditorium, second floor, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
The commissioners also will discuss Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams request to explore the feasibility of creating a community center somewhere in northern Pitt County. It’s been suggested that American Rescue Plan Act funding could be used for the project.
Public hearings
The commissioners are set to hear comments on a recommendation that the county accept a state building reuse grant award of $75,000 for an economic development project named “Project Down East.” No details about the business involved were provided.
The incentive is contingent on the business investing $1 million and creating 11 jobs with an average salary of $56,055. No county matching dollars are required.
The commissioners also are being asked to allow the county to apply for two grants related to the project. One grant is from the state industrial development utility account and the other from the Golden LEAF foundation. They will be used to extend wastewater infrastructure near the Pitt-Greenville Airport.
According to the commissioners’ agenda materials, the extension will allow an existing business to expand and should help create additional business.
The board also will hold a hearing on a rezoning request from Prem K. Singlas. Singlas want the board to change 16.5 acres of property he owns on US. 264 East west of Rams Horn Road from rural agricultural to general commercial.
The remaining four public hearings involve amendments to the county’s subdivision ordinance, the soil erosion and sedimentation control ordinance, flood damage prevention ordinance and zoning ordinance to make them compatible to recent state changes in those areas.
The commissioners also will recognize the county employee of the month and employees receiving service awards.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Adding Juneteenth to the list of holidays county employees observe. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans by marking the date in 1865 that Union forces announced in Texas that slavery was ended two years earlier. Juneteenth was approved as a federal holiday in 2021 but the state legislature has not made it a state holiday. The City of Greenville also adopted it as a paid holiday in 2021.
- Allowing staff to take up to eight hours of paid leave to attend their children’s school events or to volunteer in the community.
- Approving the end of the county’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive policy and guideline for employee leave related to COVID-19. If approved, individuals hired after July 18 won’t be eligible for the incentive. The rest of the program will end Sept. 1 to accommodate employees who already started the incentive process.
- Accelerating the purchase of eight ambulances and three quick response vehicles using American Rescue Plan Act dollars because supply chain issues are lengthening the time it takes to fill orders.