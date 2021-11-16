The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a voter district map that was not previously made available for public review with a 6-3 vote.
The commissioners also approved, with a 5-4 vote, funding a feasibility study to examine the county assuming ownership of a neighborhood-owned lake east of Greenville. The study also will look at what is needed to repair a dam and make the lake accessible to the public.
The commissioners agreed to spend up to $20,000 for the study, which will be conducted by an engineering firm previously hired by the Lake Glenwood property owners association.
That organization is currently responsible for maintaining the pond, which is on 14 acres surrounded by private homes in Eastern Pines. A dam regulates the pond’s water level. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Dam Safety Program has classified the lake’s dam as “high hazard” because Eastern Pines Road could be at risk if the dam is breached. The problems can be fixed but it would cost about $300,000.
Pitt County Manager Scott Elliott said representatives from the property owners association have periodically approached the county about taking ownership of the lake and using it as a public park.
Coulson said he didn’t think residents would welcome a public park. People have told him they tried to use the lake and were told to leave the area.
County engineer Tim Corley said a recent survey showed about 95 percent of the property owners agree to establishing a public park. However, few locations for parking exist, Corley said.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams said she couldn’t believe the request was being considered because she’s been told the county cannot fund projects for private property when she asked about helping neighborhoods with road improvements. Elliott said the difference is the pond could become a recreational area.
“We shouldn’t be allowing something for one community that we don’t do for other communities,” Perkins-Williams said.
County Attorney Janis Gallagher said the county could work with property owners to establish an assessment that would allow the county to pay for the repair work upfront and then be repaid by the property owners. It would require 75 percent of the property owners to agree to the process.
Commissioners Ann Huggins, Alex Albright, Melvin McLawhorn, Chris Nunnally and Beth Ward voted to fund the study; Coulson, Mike Fitzpatrick, Perkins-Williams and Lauren White voted against it.
The redistricting map vote followed a third public hearing on the issue. The leadership of the Pitt County Republican Party spoke out against the process, noting that commissioners unanimously voted to approve a different plan previously.
The commissioners decided to restart the redrawing process after a representative of Democracy North Carolina requested the commissioners redo the map to reduce the number of split precincts. The Town of Winterville’s mayor had also requested his community be placed in one district instead of divided between multiple districts.
County planning staff produced two alternative proposals.
One proposal reduced the number of split precincts from 19 to nine. The other proposal reduced the number of split precincts from 19 to 14 and moved Winterville into one district.
Both maps were posted on the county’s webpage and available for public review.
Planning and Development Director James Rhodes said a third plan was created that put 93 percent of the Town of Winterville in District 5 and reduced the number of split precincts to six. Rhodes did not say which district got the remaining 7 percent of Winterville.
Creating that map, which Rhodes identified as map 11-1E, required reshaping the voter district boundaries. The Town of Ayden was incorporated into District 4, which is currently represented by Commissioner Alex Albright. The town is currently in District 6, represented by Commissioner Lauren White.
District 3, which currently extends from east Greenville along N.C. 33 to the Beaufort County line, stops just east of Simpson and extends north of the Tar River, as does District 6, which contains Grimesland and stops on the southern side of the Tar River.
“I don’t know what happened to make you redraw it, but the first map is fair and that’s the one I’m asking you to support,” said Gary Weaver, chairman of the Pitt County Republican Party.
I don’t know how a representative that lives in Fountain can represent someone in Ayden,” Weaver said. “You need to represent the whole county which is why I am asking you to use the map y’all passed. It’s my understanding you voted for it unanimously so you didn’t see anything wrong with it the time before.”
Brenda Smith, first vice chairwoman of the local GOP, said she viewed the new map as an attempt to save someone’s job.
Holden Spain, second vice chairman of the local Republican Party, criticized the commissioners for not having a more transparent process.
Commissioner Tom Coulson, also a Republican, said he too believed the board relied on too many small group meetings with staff to draw the maps instead of discussing the plans as a board.
“I’m just troubled that the public isn’t going to be able to comment,” he said.
Commissioner Lauren White, who participated in Monday’s meeting over the telephone, said she was receiving messages from people that Monday’s meeting couldn’t be viewed over YouTube, the only viewing option available to residents who live outside Suddenlink’s service area.
Huggins, Albright, McLawhorn, Nunnelly, Ward and Perkins-Williams voted to approve the 11-1E map; Coulson, Michael Fitzpatrick and White voted against it.
Prior to that vote, a motion to approve the first map failed 3-6 with Coulson, Fitzpatrick and White voting yes and the others voting no.
A special meeting planned for 6 p.m. today to consider redistricting has been canceled.