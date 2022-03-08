The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is supporting the school system’s effort to get state funding to build additional classrooms.
The board approved a motion during its Monday meeting that authorized Chairman Michael Fitzpatrick to sign documents the school system needs for its Need-Based School Capital Fund application.
The motion also authorized staff to explore using a local bank loan to fund construction projects for Pitt Community College and the sheriff’s office.
The state uses N.C. Education Lottery revenue to fund the needs-based grant, said Brian Barnett, deputy county manager/chief financial officer. Pitt County has not pursued the funding in the past because it requires counties to give up their share of lottery revenue for five years, Barnett said.
This year, the state isn’t requiring counties to give up their lottery revenues, Barnett said. Instead it’s requiring a 15 percent match.
The school system is seeking $44.9 million to add classroom space and restrooms to seven elementary-level schools. Barnett said the additional space is needed to meet state guidelines requiring smaller teacher-student ratios in kindergarten through third-grade classes.
Depending on the school, the money also would fund improvements to drop-off/pick-up areas, increase parking and add support space or media centers.
If the entire $44.9 million grant is funded, the county match would be $7.85 million, Barnett said.
The county would pay more than $7.85 million in interest if it had to finance the projects through 30-year bonds, Barnett said.
It’s unlikely all seven requests will be funded, he said, but getting a grant for even one project would reduce the amount of borrowing needed for the future, Barnett said.
The commissioners also are looking at requests to fund a new welding building for Pitt Community College at an estimated cost of $14.8 million and a new sheriff’s administrative building at $13.2 million.
The county traditionally pursues limited obligation bonds to fund these projects because the interest rates are usually lower, Barnett said.
“With interest rates being as low as they are, I think if we go with local banking that’s highly competitive, I think we’ll get some good proposals back,” Barnett said. “I think it’s something we haven’t looked at for large capital projects but this is worth looking at.”
If staff recommends pursuing a commercial bank loan, there will be multiple steps the board has to approve.
Barnett cautioned that prices are going up and, “We have some other global issues going on now,” that could continue to raise prices so the costs could change.
The commissioners approved the recommended motion with no discussion.
Enhanced accessibility
County staff was directed to examine options for improving handicapped accessibility to county property.
Advocate Steven Hardy-Braz last month discussed difficulties he encountered accessing sidewalks and facilities while using a wheelchair. Hardy-Braz urged commissioners to look for ways to improve access.
County Manager Janis Gallagher said county risk manager Christopher Barnes conducted an assessment after Hardy-Braz’s comments.
“I wanted to confirm for the board that the county is confident it is 100 percent compliant with ADA (Americans With Disabilities) requirements at all county buildings,” she said. “The discussion before you this evening is do you want to enhance further access for handicapped and disabled residents to your county facilities.”
Commissioner Tom Coulson said he didn’t think there were automatic door openers at every county building and wanted to know what would be needed to add them.
Barnes said automatic openers are only required when it requires more than five pounds of pressure to open a door, but many people find them useful with any door.
Barnes said he also thought adding more signs directing people to handicapped entrances would be helpful.
Nunnally said he wanted to explore adding more sidewalks so people aren’t forced to walk in roadways or on grass.
Gallagher said staff has started a preliminary review of those costs. To put in a sidewalk from West Fifth Street to the county office building would cost between $55,000 to $60,000. The county would need to fund the work because even though the road leading into the county grounds is called Hospital Drive and links to Moye Boulevard, it’s considered a private driveway, Barnes said.
Gallagher recommended the commissioners review staff suggestions and incorporate them into the county 2022-23 budget planning.
Other actions
In other business:
- The commissioners voted 8-1 in a second action needed to approve an amendment to the county animal service ordinance to define domestic animals as dogs and cats. Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, who said last month he thought domestic animals should be defined by characteristics and not animal type, again voted against the ordinance, requiring a second vote.
- The commissioners unanimously approved a motion authorizing the county to fund $333,000 to match a $500,000 grant the Town of Ayden has received to develop a rail site in the community.
- Gallagher announced the county is planning a job fair for April 21 in hopes of filling the approximately 145 empty positions it has.
Gallagher said she also plans to revoke a rule County Manager Scott Elliott implemented in 2008 that all departments wait 30 days before advertising for vacant positions. Gallagher said Elliott implemented the rule during the Great Recession to save money to build back the county's fund balance.
Times are very different she said, the 30-day wait, combined with the three or four months it often takes to fill a position, leaves departments shorthanded for extended periods.
The county currently has a 12 percent vacancy rate, she said.
No commissioner objected to Gallagher's plan.