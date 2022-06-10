The Pitt County Board of Commissioners this week entered a new stage in the county’s relationship with the Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance economic development group.
The board voted 7-2 during its Monday meeting to authorize County Manager Janis Gallagher to donate $100,000 to the alliance, a public-private organization that county officials pulled away from after helping to organize it in 2017-18.
Gallagher said the commissioners have had informal discussions about financially supporting the alliance in recent weeks but she received no direction to put the item on an agenda.
During a closed session discussion about economic development incentives, the question about donating to the alliance was raised. Gallagher said the commissioners were reminded that any action involving giving money to the alliance had to be taken in an open session. The motion to make the donation was made when the commissioners concluded their closed session and returned to open session.
“Since January I think we’ve had the best working relationship with our economic development partners in as long as I can remember,” Gallagher said. “I think as a result of increased communications, mutual respect and working together, we are seeing good leads and good projects come forward.”
While commissioners want to maintain an individual economic development department, they also want to show support to the ENC Alliance, Gallagher said.
“This contribution from Pitt County government, approved by the board of commissioners, validates our belief that economic development can be a unifying force in our community,” said Tom Kulikowski, interim president and CEO of the alliance. “This contribution furthers our collaboration on economic development and business attraction in the Pitt County area. Our teams have worked together closely on countless projects, and we look forward to continuing — and enhancing — that partnership.”
Starting in late 2017, Pitt officials along with representatives from the City of Greenville, the Committee of 100, Greenville Utilities Commission and other business-related entities started discussions about forming a cohesive, countywide economic development program that would work to recruit industry, support small business and development tourism in the community.
Local leaders visited upstate South Carolina to see what communities in that area had done to successfully meld industrial and community development. A consultant was hired to gauge community interest in funding a new economic development model. The consultant then began working on a governance model.
Concerns about the oversight of tax dollars specifically designated for industrial recruitment by the Pitt County Development Commission prompted commissioners in 2018 to vote against joining the alliance as full partners.
The commissioners later agreed to participate in the alliance as a major investor and give $100,000 toward the organization, however, the money was never allocated, Maria Satira, director of marketing and communications for the alliance, said Tuesday.
Commissioners Mary Perkins-Williams and Ann Floyd Huggins voted against the motion without comment.
The commissioners also voted 8-1 to commit $100,000 to Greenville Utilities Commission so it can expand wastewater services along Gum Road near the Pitt-Greenville Airport. Perkins-Williams cast the lone no vote.
Pitt County Economic Development Director Kelly Andrews said it would support the immediate and continued expansion of an existing industry, which she did not identify.
The expansion’s estimated cost is $580,000, Andrews said, and GUC is also seeking money from the state and local partners, including the Greenville ENC Alliance.
Hurricane recovery
The commissioners unanimously voted to authorize an agreement with the state Division of Emergency Management that allows the state to administer the Hurricane Florence Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded Pitt County slightly more than $2.5 million to purchase and demolish 16 homes located in Ayden, Greenville, Grifton and Winterville that were damaged in the 2018 hurricane, Assistant County Manager-Planning and Development Services James Rhodes said.
Rhodes said at this point, some of the property owners won’t participate in the buyout. The county will receive about $126,852 for administrative services it provided.
Human Relations
The board directed staff to advertise for a part-time community relations coordinator and to have that person serve as the organization’s chairman or chairwoman.
There also was discussion about reducing the size of the commission from 21 to 11 members by doing away with the municipal seats because too few people are attending meetings to achieve a quorum and take votes.
The commissioners directed staff to remind the municipalities that elected leaders don’t have to serve as municipal representatives, they can select a member of their communities.
Convenience sites
The county will seek requests for proposals from businesses to operate the county’s solid waste and recycling convenience sites.
Currently, two businesses operate the sites but the owner of one business is retiring and closing the business.
Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary said while temporary arrangements have been made to keep the site running, a new contractor is needed.
There was a discussion about whether the county could dictate how much the businesses paid its employees but Demary said that could create problems for businesses that operate in multiple counties. It also would increase the contract amount.
Gallagher recommended that employee pay be part of the information submitted by the contractors. Since the commissioners aren’t mandated to accept the lowest bid for a service, the commissioners will have the option of approving a higher bid if it means employees receive higher salaries.