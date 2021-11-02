The Pitt County Council on Aging is offering a variety of classes and programs in November at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road.
Offerings are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Registration is required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
- Silver Sneakers circuit class: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
- Holiday hymnology class: 10-11 a.m. Wednesdays through Nov. 24.
- Beginner machine quilting: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays through Nov. 24. Cost $35.
- Silver Sneakers chair yoga: 2-3 p.m. Fridays.
- Zumba Gold class for active older adults: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays starting Nov. 5.
- Patriot preview: Blackbox Dance Theater will present a preview showing of Patriot from 2-3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. Patriot is a work of multimedia, dance, theater, and storytelling that examines the service and sacrifice of U.S. veterans, active duty and military, and their families. It is performed by those who have served and their families.
- Caregiver Coffee: 1-3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8.
- Caregiver’s Day Out: 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. The event is in recognition of National Family Caregivers Month and to support family caregivers with games, socialization and relaxation techniques. Bring your loved one and activities will be provided for them as well.
- Advance care planning clinic: 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10. Picture ID required to complete documents.
- Bookmobile: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
- Holiday card making class: 1-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12.
- Caregiving Through the Holidays seminar: 3-4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15.
- Hearing screening: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 17. Drop ins welcome.
- Holiday jewelry class: 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17. Cost $5.
- Physical therapy screenings: 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Drop ins welcome.
- Holiday wreath class: 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. Call to register and get supplies list.
- Subtle Yoga: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
Deposits are now being taken for two upcoming trips: an eight-day, seven-night Alaska cruise, May 19-27 onboard Royal Carribean’s Ovation of the Seas; and a seven-day, six-night trip to the beautiful Southwest, featuring the International Balloon Festival, Oct. 1-7, 2022. Call 752-1717 for information.