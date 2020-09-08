Pitt County has averaged more than 73 new COVID-19 cases daily since last Tuesday, according to data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
A total of 31 new cases were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 4,044. The number of new cases is down significantly from a total of 60 cases on Sunday. The rate of positive tests in the county was at 13 percent, more than twice the state average.
On Friday and Saturday, 96 new cases were reported each day. The single-day totals were a decrease from the previous week, where the county saw a daily high of 153 cases reported on Aug. 27 and 141 cases the following day.
A total of 515 cases have been recorded during the last seven days in Pitt County, according to the NCDHHS dashboard.
A new outbreak was reported at Brookdale Dickinson Avenue, according to the state report on ongoing outbreaks at congregant living facilities. One staff member and one resident have tested positive for the virus. Outbreaks are ongoing at Care One Assisted Living of Greenville, Cypress Glen Retirement Community, Oakhaven Assisted Living, Winterville Manor, Ayden Court Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, PruittHealth Farmville and Universal Health Care Greenville.
Statewide, 1,018 new COVID cases were reported on Monday, down from 1,086 on Sunday. The record for daily new cases is 2,481, recorded on July 18. The rate of positive tests results in the state remains at about six percent.
A total of 2,897 people have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina, NCDHHS reported, with 765 hospitalized as of Monday. The number is down from Sunday’s total of 830. Reported hospitalizations were the lowest they’ve been since June 16, when 829 were reported.