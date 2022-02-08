Pitt County Commissioners on Monday asked staff to address wording in the county’s noise ordinance to insure measurements by law enforcement will hold up in court and to deter from industry from violating it.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said he wants language that would establish how training and procedures for sheriff-appointed noise officers are documented. The ordinance currently says that noise officers must be qualified deputies who have expertise in the measurement of noises with a sound level meter, a device used to measure noise levels.
“It is not just, here is a sound meter,” Coulson said. “Point the mic in a certain direction and what is the reading. They have to have more knowledge than that. I thought, if something ever came up and they had to go to a court of law that a judge might reasonably throw it out if the deputy who took the sound was not so trained.”
Coulson said County Manager Janis Gallagher told him Sheriff Paula Dance has agreed to appoint four people to noise officer positions. He said he would like specifics on the training and how deputies are certified.
Board members during Monday’s regular meeting also raise concerns about the $50 fine established in the ordinance, an amount Coulson fears would not deter outright violations by loud industries. Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams agreed.
“The penalty is only $50,” Coulson said. “I believe that when this ordinance was originally crafted in 1987, I believe it was, it was intended for a neighbor complaining against a neighbor.”
Coulson cited the expected location of a facility that will be used to mine cryptocurrency in Pitt County as an example. Such facilities use fans that generate constant noise.
The City of Greenville established zoning rules in January that would allow the company Compute North to operate in an area zoned for industrial use north of the city. The area is inside the city’s ETJ but outside the city limits and the jurisdiction of city law enforcement.
Coulson requested that a proposal be brought before the board by staff at a March meeting. He specifically wants a section added to the ordinance in regard to industrial complaints.
“I believe that it needs to have something in there for industrial complaints, such that it forces a company to abide by the county noise ordinance,” Coulson said. “If it is anywhere in Pitt County, including an ETJ, not excluding the corporate limits of a city, the noise ordinance for the county applies.”
Coulson asked whether a company that located in the ETJ prior to possible changes to the ordinance would be grandfathered into the current noise ordinance.
County Attorney Jordan Smith said that since the noise ordinance is a police power ordinance there is no need a grandfather would not apply without the board’s approval.
Perkins-Williams moved that staff develop a proposal for modifying the ordinance. The board approved the motion unanimously.