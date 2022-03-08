A Farmville Middle School student suffered a concussion after being attacked at school last month, her grandmother told the Board of Education on Monday, as she asked members to crack down on fighting to help make schools safer.
Trudy Brooks said her granddaughter, whom she did not name, was jumped from behind between class periods.
“She was thrown up against the cinder block wall and afterward taken to the hospital and received a third-degree concussion,” Brooks said, adding the girl said fights were a regular occurrence.
“This is concerning,” she said. “If these kids keep throwing each other around and keep fighting like this someone is going to get seriously injured or worse.”
Brooks called the board’s attention to an Instagram page where videos of fights are posted. A page, Farmville Middle Fights, displays two videos and has 182 followers.
“They have three pages where someone constantly uploads fights that you can see in the bathrooms, in the halls, on the buses, in the classrooms out in the yard,” Brooks said. “When you’re looking at the social media, it looks like a war zone, not a school.”
District 6 representative Worth Forbes said he has been hearing reports of increased fighting in schools.
“We’ve had an uptick in weapons in schools,” he said. “I’m getting a lot of texts where resource officers have been involved. All of that’s concerning too.”
Forbes said schools need consistent discipline and to be willing to remove students from school when they are involved in fights. He asked for a report on school discipline at the board’s next work session.
“I know at the end of the year we’re always concerned about out-of-school suspensions and numbers and so forth,” Forbes, a former principal, said. “But I’m also looking at kids that are coming to school every day and wanting to learn.”
District 4 representative Don Rhodes, also a former principal, said he did not prioritize avoiding out-of-school suspensions above keeping a school safe.
Masks remain optional
Also on Monday, the board voted unanimously to continue its mask optional policy. Superintendent Ethan Lenker said the state requires school boards to vote monthly on whether or not to change face-covering policies.
Parent Chris Tomlin, who has addressed the board several times to criticize the mask mandate, returned Monday, a month after the board’s vote to end it.
“I want to kind of come up here and ask how do y’all feel the mask situation is gone?” he said. “To me, I continue to feel that my children were used as a pawn for the past two years. Science has never been followed by this, obviously because as soon as the governor wipes his hands of it, then all of a sudden it’s not a big issue.”
In other business, the board:
- Approved a plan to apply for Needs-Based Public Schools Capital Funding Grants for seven elementary schools: Ayden, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood, W.H. Robinson and Wintergreen Primary. The funding is designed to add classrooms to bring schools into compliance with N.C. House Bill 90, which requires smaller numbers of students in elementary classrooms. The grants require a 15% match in county funds.
- Voted to approve a full-immersion program at Elmhurst Elementary School. The program is scheduled to begin in August with one class of 24 to 26 kindergarten students, adding a new kindergarten class each year until the program is available at all grade levels.
- Approved academic calendars for the district’s two early college high schools. Both Pitt County Schools Early College High School, which meets at Pitt Community College, and Innovation Early College High School, which meets at East Carolina University, will begin in early August and conclude in May. The schools are exempt from a state law prohibiting public schools from starting before the Monday closest to Aug. 26.