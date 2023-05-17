The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 7-1 against a rezoning request to allow a park-and-ride shuttle service outside of Bethel.
Commissioner Tom Coulson cast the lone vote in support of the request. Commissioner Benji Holloman was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Susan Martin of Winterville asked the board to rezone 3.37 acres on the southwestern side of Alexander Brown Road and N.C. 11 North from rural agricultural to general commercial under conditional district rezoning. She wanted to start a park-and-ride shuttle service that would make two round-trips daily to Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
“The goal is not to interrupt anybody’s neighborhood,” said Martin. She believes the business will help people make the trip to Raleigh-Durham airport, she said.
More than 30 properties with residential zoning are near the proposed location. Two salvage businesses also are close by.
The N.C. Department of Transportation would require the business’ driveway to connect to Alexander Brown Road.
Steve Spruill, a consultant working with Martin, said when he and Martin learned about the concerns of neighbors at the county planning board meeting, they redesigned to layout of the property so the building and parking lots were moved closer to N.C. 11 North.
The entrance is designed so no headlights shine into a residence.
The parking lot lights would be directed downward to keeping light from spilling onto nearby homes and property.
Clinton Carney, representing about a half-dozen Alexander Road residents, said they opposed the rezoning request because of concerns about excess traffic.
“You talk about cutting down emissions on (U.S.) 64 and (U.S. 264) but what about Alexander Brown Road,” Carney asked. “That’s where the traffic is, that’s where the accidents is going to be happening. You’re asking for a problem.”
Homeowners also are concerned about parking lot lights and the lights of vehicles entering and exiting the site in the early morning and late night.
In documents submitted to the commissioners, Martin said the first shuttle would leave for RDU at 4 a.m. The last shuttle will return at 9 p.m.
Another speaker, who rents a home from Carney, said he has an autistic son and disabled wife who are at the end of their driveway at 6:30 a.m. waiting for the school bus. He believes the extra traffic would endanger them and the noise would upset his son.
Planner Eric Gooby said the planning board was unable to offer a recommendation because they split 5-5 when voting.
Commissioner Mark Smith asked how the service would affect Pitt-Greenville Airport. Gooby said he didn’t have that information. Commissioner Lauren White shared similar concerns.
Commissioner Ann Floyd Huggins said she was concerned about the parking lot lighting.
“I do want development in the area but I want a quality of life for the people already there,” Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams said before the commissioners denied the request.