The Pitt County Board of Commissioners have denied a request to build a self-storage facility near the Southwest Bypass and approved one for an auto repair shop on U.S. 264.
The commissioners on Monday also unanimously voted to purchase a former financial office in downtown Greenville $1.25 million to house a county department and delayed action on selling a run-down gymnasium in Stokes.
Winterville Councilman Tony Moore asked the board to rezone 4 acres at the intersection of Speight Seed Farm Road and Forelines Road from rural agricultural to general commercial to operate the self-storage warehouse facility.
Planning and Community Development Director James Rhodes said the property is in the Southwest Bypass planning area in an area designated for agricultural use and small-scale residential development.
“Storage space would be quite accommodating for the residents who are there,” Perkins-Williams said. Residents in rural areas often drive miles to rent self-storage. She also pointed out there were a few places with general commercial zoning operating in the area. Rhodes said those rezonings were done before the Southwest Bypass land use plan was adopted.
The board voted 8-1 to deny the rezoning request with Perkins-Williams voting against the motion.
The board unanimously approved a request by Felipe Garcia Ortiz to rezone 1.7 acres at the intersection of U.S. 264 East and Old Washington Road east of Greenville. Ortiz wants to operate an automotive repair business at the location.
The property was rezoned in February 2020 to allow an automotive repair business at the location, but the business was never built. Rhodes said while Ortiz wants to operate a similar business, a new zoning permit is needed because of changes to the site plan.
Commissioner Alex Albright asked what restrictions about lighting and hours of operations would be required. Rhodes said no restrictions are being sought at this time.
Restrictions are typically applied when neighboring property owners have concerns and none have been raised with this property. Commissioner Mary Perkins Williams said she thought restrictions were in place with the previous permit.
Rhodes said that individual wanted to operate a towing building that would operate around the clock. This business would only do automotive repairs so staff didn’t think restrictions were needed.
Recommended conditions included including a prohibition on operating a salvage yards or storing wrecked vehicles; a minimum 50-foot-wide buffer along the U.S. 264 rights-of-way; side and/or rear buffers that are at least 20 feet wide along the property’s boundary with residential properties; paved parking and access drives that are maintained; and rules involving floodplain and stormwater regulations.
Both conditional district rezoning requests drew no speakers for or against them.
Rhodes said a conditional district rezoning request requires the petitioner to state how the land will be used and submit a site plan so commissioners can determine if the request meets development standards. The commissioners also have the option of placing conditions on how the land is used, such as setting hours of operation or requiring screening.
Land purchase
The board unanimously approved a recommendation to purchase the former AgCarolina Farm Credit building at 100 E. First St. for $1.25 million.
County Manager Scott Elliott said the building is being acquired for the county’s register of deeds office currently housed in the Pitt County Courthouse located two blocks south on Third Street.
“This was all settled verbally, at the end of the week after the agenda packages were printed, so we are asking for the board to approve the purchase and for the manager to be able to execute all closing documents in this manner,” Elliott said.
He said the board had discussed the purchase at an earlier meeting.
Old Stokes gym
The board voted 6-3 to delay action on the Pitt County Board of Education’s request to sell the Old Stokes Gym and Cafeteria building for $10,000.
Commissioners Tom Coulson, Mike Fitzpatrick and Lauren White voted against the motion to delay action.
Commissioners Christopher Nunnally proposed the delay, saying there is a possibility the county could use American Rescue Plan dollars to renovate the facility so it could be used as a community center or recreation site.
School officials said the building contains asbestos and the cost of removing it was prohibitive, Elliott said. It would likely be less expensive to demolish the current building and rebuild it.
Nunnally said instead of guessing the county should get firm figures on renovation costs. At first, Elliott said it would require hiring an outside engineering consultant but county engineer Tim Corley said he could inspect the building. Commissioner Beth Ward recommended getting the school system’s documents on the building.