Pitt County commissioners are weighing a policy that will pay county employees $250 to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The commissioners will discuss the recommendation, which also will require unvaccinated employees to undergo weekly testing, at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting in the Eugene James Auditorium, second floor, Pitt County Office Building.
County Manager Scott Elliott said public seating in the auditorium is limited so social distancing can be implemented, but a spillover space will be provided and people will be brought into the room when they need to speak.
During their Aug. 9 meeting, the commissioners discussed creating policy on vaccinations and testing. The proposal in the commissioners’ agenda materials is jointly recommended by public health director Dr. John Silvernail, County Attorney Janis Gallagher and Elliott.
The proposal recommends employees get a vaccine but doesn’t mandate it. It does say unvaccinated employees will be subject to weekly testing until proof of vaccination is provided to the county’s human resources department. Exemptions would be made for medical reasons or “sincerely held religious beliefs.”
Requests for medical exemptions will be reviewed by the health director and religious exemption requests will be reviewed by the county attorney.
Employees who are fully vaccinated after Monday will receive a $250 incentive. Employees who were vaccinated earlier will receive 16 hours of personal leave that can be used through Dec. 31, 2022. The incentives don’t cover booster shots.
Also on Monday’s agenda:
- Planning and Development Director James Rhodes will present preliminary information on the redistricting process for the board of commissioners.
- Additional disc
- ussion about purchasing a metal detector for the commissioners’ auditorium.
- A recommendation to purchase four ambulances.
- A report from Pitt County Schools staff on repairs at C.M. Eppes Middle School and roofing needs. The commissioners will then consider a request for $3 million from the general fund to complete renovations at Eppes and $2.47 million from sales tax revenue for roofing needs at other schools.
- Representatives from East Carolina Vocational Center will report on recycling.