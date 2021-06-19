The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday is expected to discuss action on a proposed law enforcement center and a spending plan for $17.5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan.
Staff is recommending the board seek proposals for the design and construction of a $6 million facility adjacent to the Pitt County Detention Center to house all operations of the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency currently uses space in the Pitt Count Courthouse and office buildings downtown in addition to the detention center. Vacated space would be repurposed or sold, according to previous discussions.
In addition to $6 million for construction, planning and design costs are expected to come in at $250,000, according to board agenda materials.
Staff also is seeking a budget amendment to accept the first half of funds coming to the county from a $1.9 trillion relief package to help Americans recover from the pandemic.
Pitt County government will be allotted a total of $35.1 million from the American Rescue Plan, approved in March. Half the money was appropriated last month; the second half will come in May 2022.
The county can use the funds to respond to the public health emergency or its negative economic impacts; provide premium pay to eligible employees for essential work; address certain revenue reductions; and make infrastructure investments in water, sewer, or broadband.
A staff committee will develop spending recommendations and present them at the Aug 9 meeting, agenda materials said. A report is due to the U.S. Treasury on Sept. 1.
The board also is scheduled to hold two public hearings on zoning requests, one on Bell Arthur Road at the interchange with the Southwest Bypass and the other at Gum Swamp Church Road near Briley Road.
A public hearing originally set for Monday on a $154 million economic development incentive package for a company expected to create 290 jobs has been rescheduled for July 19.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and can viewed at youtube.com/pittcountync and on Suddenlink Cable Channel 13. Call 902-2950 to participate in the public hearings. In-person meetings resume July 5.