062122_gdr_animal-shelter-15.jpg

Seen is a shelter pet seeking a forever home during a tour of the newly reopened Pitt County Animal Shelter on Monday, June 20.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement that will make the county animal shelter the exclusive shelter of the City of Greenville.

If the Greenville City Council is scheduled to approve the agreement when it meets later this month. Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton said it will go into effect on Sept. 1.


Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570. 