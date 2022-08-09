The Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an agreement that will make the county animal shelter the exclusive shelter of the City of Greenville.
If the Greenville City Council is scheduled to approve the agreement when it meets later this month. Pitt County Animal Services Director Chad Singleton said it will go into effect on Sept. 1.
“Both parties have a high interest in providing high-quality animal services to all the citizens of Pitt County,” Singleton said. “This contract will provide a more streamlined service to our citizens and shared animal services.”
Currently, the City of Greenville houses strays at a local grooming business and the county shelter.
Under the new agreement, the city will pay the county $4,000 a month for 10 large dog pens and 10 small cat pens. If the city needs more space it will pay an additional fee of $100 per animal.
The county will feed the animals and care for them, including supplying vaccinations and standard medications.
Any “extraordinary medical expenses,” such as surgery beyond spay and neutering or specialized medications, will be funded by the city, according to the agreement.
The county currently charges the city $80 for every city stray housed at the shelter.
Currently, Greenville residents who lose a pet may have to call three different locations to try to locate their pet. Under the new arrangement, pet owners only have to call the shelter.
“I really want to thank Chad,” County Manager Janis Gallagher said. “This is really an incredible, collaborative effort between the county and the City of Greenville that will benefit all of our citizens.”
Other municipalities in Pitt County have different arrangements with the county shelter, so owners of lost pets in those communities may not find their pet at the county shelter.
PGV update
American Airlines isn’t increasing the number of flights out of Pitt-Greenville Airport anytime soon, but it is increasing the size of the planes it’s flying out of the airport, Executive Director Kim W. “Bill” Hopper said during a presentation to the commissioners.
Starting in September, American Airlines will start first-class passenger service by flying 66-seat aircraft out of Greenville twice daily, Hopper said. That will allow an additional 32 passengers to fly out of the facility, he said.
“We are predominately a business flier operation and business fliers like sitting at the front of the plane,” he said.
The airline’s decision is rooted in a shortage of pilots, he said. Fewer pilots can fly more people in larger aircraft, he said.
The pilot shortage also means airlines aren’t pursuing regional expansion, so the airport’s efforts to secure a second airline with a daily route are on hold, he said.
However, discussions with ultra low-budget airlines that would periodically fly out of the airport are continuing, Hopper said. Such an arrangement could offer flights a few days a week to locations such as Florida, he said.
Road names
Now that U.S. 264 Bypass has been renamed Interstate 587, a segment of U.S. 264 Alternate between the county’s boundary with Greene County and U.S. 13 has been redesignated U.S. 264 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation, Pitt County Senior Planner Eli Johnson said.
That change means Pitt County has to rename roads in the county’s E-911 addressing system, he said.
No one spoke at Monday’s public hearing on the proposed names, which were basically extensions of road names already in use by the Town of Farmville.
Along with renaming U.S. 264 West (the bypass) as I-587, U.S. 264 Alternate between U.S. 13 to Farmville’s town limits will be East Marlboro Road. The U.S. 264 Alternate between the west portion of Farmville’s town limits and the county line will be West Marlboro Road, Johnson said.
The commissioners unanimously approved the recommendations.
Juneteenth vote
The commissioners voted 7-2 to make Juneteenth, a paid county holiday and to give employees eight hours of paid leave to volunteer with a nonprofit or attend school activities for their children.
The commissioners approved the proposal in July with a split vote. Because it involves changing an ordinance, a second vote of approval was required.
Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1965, when a Union general informed enslaved people in Texas that they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted.
Commissioners Tom Coulson and Lauren White voted against the proposal; Commissioners Beth Ward, Ann Floyd Huggins, Alex Albright, Mike Fitzpatrick, Christopher Nunnally, Mary Perkins-Williams and Melvin McLawhorn voted to approve the ordinance amendment.